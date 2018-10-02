Racist Women Deface Campaign Poster Of Muslim Candidate In Canada

“I was shocked at what I was seeing. These women were doing vandalism in broad daylight and I think they should be held accountable.”

Watch these two women deface a poster with anti-Muslim slurs.



Islamophobia is real. Do your part to end hate. pic.twitter.com/bFFtgSg2uX — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 2, 2018

Two racist women in Quebec, Canada, were caught on video defacing a campaign poster of a Muslim candidate.

Timothy Merlis, a witness of the incident, who recorded the two white women, said he was jogging when he saw them vandalizing election signs for Québec Solidaire Muslim candidate Ève Torrès.

In the video, one of the two women can clearly be seen pulling the campaign sign. That is when one of the other woman vandalized the poster and wrote “un État laïc (a secular state)” on the Muslim candidate’s headscarf.

The woman then looked at Merlis and laughed.

The man said he was “was upset by their Islamophobic actions” and added that he saw the two xenophobic women destroying a campaign sign before coming towards Torrès’ poster.

Merlis also said he was shocked to see the vandalism, he believed it was illegal and reported the Élections Québec about the incident.

The elections department said handling the vandalism was in the hands of the police. Although they failed to comment on the incident in particular, they said the act of vandalizing campaign poster is a crime.

Later in an interview on CBC Montreal's Daybreak, Merlis said, “I was shocked at what I was seeing. These women were doing vandalism in broad daylight and I think they should be held accountable.”

On the other hand, Montreal police said they have launched an investigation into the racist incident but in order to move forward in the matter it was important for one of the implicated parties to file a police complaint.

The incident instantly went viral on social media and many people came in support of the Muslim candidate. Two men also came forward and erased the vandalism written on the poster by the hate spewing women to prove that hate isn’t welcomed in Canada.

Quebec Canada



In response to the two elderly ladies that defaced multiple election signs of a Muslim woman with anti-secular hate speech these men went around and literally erased the hate to make clear that their Hate isn't welcome & has no home there!



RETWEET THIS! ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/ryemZEOqdL — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 3, 2018

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time such racist incident has come forward.

Just two weeks ago, poster of independent Muslim candidate Ali Dahan’s campaign poster was vandalized with plastic bullets in the city. However, police didn’t treat the case as hate crime after the 26-year-old perpetrator turned himself in.

According to a 2016 report by Canada's national statistical agency, police-reported hate crimes in the country have risen and have become much more violent.

Thumbnail, Banner: Pexels