RAICES Plans To Use $20 Million To Post Bonds For Migrant Mothers

RAICES — which is based in Texas — will present a $20 million check on Capitol Hill and demand that immigrant mothers be released from detention.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) nonprofit announced what it’s planning to do with the influx of donations it's received in the weeks since the separation of families at the United States-Mexico border sparked nationwide outrage.

According to CNN, RAICES — which is based in Texas — will use the funds to present a $20 million check on Capitol Hill and demand that immigrant mothers be released from detention.

"Bonds often cost between $5 -10,000 so our $20M can pay approximately 2,500 in one go," the group said, according to CNN. This decision comes after it was confirmed that the government would not be able to meet its Tuesday deadline to reunite the migrant children with their parents.

Although approximately half of the kids under 5 will be back with their parents as of the deadline date, President Donald Trump’s administration is still unsure when they can reunify the rest. "By offering this bond payment, RAICES hopes to help the administration comply with its court ordered obligations," the group said.

This use of donations aligns with the organization’s mission to provide free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees as well as their recent vow to put funding toward reunification efforts for the migrant families who have been split up after being caught trying to cross into the U.S. illegally.

This move is both admirable and symbolic. Efforts like this are what keep pressure on the administration to stick to its word and to be transparent with a realistic timeline.

The Trump administration needs to understand that this isn’t an issue everyone will simply forget about, so the ball is in their court to either make a move or continue to feel the public’s wrath.