Indian Lawmaker Threatens Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims In Assam

The future of four million people hangs in the balance after they lost their citizenship in the north-eastern state of Assam. Most of these people are of a Muslim majority who migrated from Bangladesh; their names were excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens pertaining to missing documents.

Analyst believe this was done to further Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi’s motto, which is to forward the rights of India's Hindu majority at the expense of its many minorities. His party, Bharatiya Janata Party was brought in power by a Hindu majority on the promise that they will expel the so-called "illegal foreigners" and protect the rights of indigenous groups.

Now a BJP lawmaker has threatened massacre against Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants who won’t leave India peacefully after being stripped of their citizenship.

Raja Singh said in an interview to a local news channel that immigrants who don’t leave India peacefully should be killed.

“If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot and eliminated," said the BJP legislator.

"Only then will our country be safe,” he added.

According to analysts these Bangladeshi may face the same fate as the Rohingya Muslims who experienced human rights abuses in Myanmar.

However, xenophobic, anti-Muslim comments by BJP leaders is nothing new. The entire world knows how the Muslim community is mistreated in an India under Modi’s administration.

“How is it right to keep foreigners in our country? There is no need to keep these pests in our country,” asked the BJP member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly for an area of Hyderabad.

Ironically, what Singh fails to understand is that Indian Muslims, who are legal citizens, are not treated any less than pests and the country’s police are often accused of turning a blind eye to the problem of anti-Muslim extremism. Sometimes they even add more fuel to the fire by actually going after the victims just because they belong to a minority.

Singh, a controversial BJP legislator has been charged in several cases for inciting hatred against Muslims on social media platforms. He was also booked in a case for attacking a police officer on duty.

People on social media have called Singh out for spewing hatred against immigrants.

Sadly, many people on Twitter appreciated Singh’s threats proving how they feed off his hate-speech.

