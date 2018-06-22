Indian Cop Caught On Camera Molesting Woman At A Railway Station

“The way alert citizens protested the nasty act of the constable is commendable,” said activist Samir Jhaveri.

RT gallinews "#RPF ke Jawan ka lady ke sath Chedkhani ka video hua viral #Railway Police Force ka jawan Rajesh Jahangir #Kalyan station ke platform no 4 ke seat par bazu main ek bacche ke sathhttps://t.co/4vZelvy5xT pic.twitter.com/P05rAHMlx5" — Pradeep Yadav (@rtiindiapy) June 22, 2018

A police officer in India, who was pretending to be asleep, was caught on camera reportedly groping a woman at railway station.

The officer, identified as Rajesh Jahangir, was reportedly an employee of the Railway Protection Force (RPF.) He was captured on camera inappropriately touching a woman who was waiting on the platform and had her back towards the man.

The incident reportedly took place at the platform of Kalyan railway station near Mumbai.

In the video, the officer can be seen covering his eyes – to give an impression that he is asleep – and then can be seen repeatedly molesting the woman. As the officer continued with the inappropriate gesture, the man recording the video informed another person who was sitting right next to Jahangir.

The man then got up and slapped him in the face. The victim also then alerted her companion and in a matter of minutes a crowd emerged and attacked the man for the indecent act.

RPF immediately suspended the officer and said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“We have gone through the video. We have suspended the constable and inquiry has begun. We cannot compromise on women’s security. Strictest department action will be taken against him if found guilty,” said Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner.

Activist lauded the reaction of people at the railway station and said it would serve as an example and a lesson for such people in future.

“The way alert citizens protested the nasty act of the constable is commendable,” said activist Samir Jhaveri.

Jahangir is reportedly from the Indian state of Rajasthan and has been with Railway Protection Force for eleven years.

