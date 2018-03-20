After A Decade, Ralph Peters Realizes Fox Is A 'Propaganda Machine'

Sure, the Fox News contributor has called out the channel for what it is; a propaganda machine. However, it took nearly 10 years for him to realize that.

RALPH PETERS: I'm quitting Fox News because I'm ashamed of the propaganda machine it's become.



ALSO RALPH PETERS: pic.twitter.com/5qwdOeRhPn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 20, 2018

For almost a decade, Ralph Peters contributed to a news channel that has been feeding distorted lies and blatant racism to its audiences.

However, he quit Fox News recently, in an email, saying he was "ashamed" of working at the network and that it was nothing but a "propaganda machine."

So, what changed?

The president, apparently.

It appears Fox's shameless pandering to President Donald Trump and his policies prompted Peters to quit.

“Fox News is assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers," he wrote in the email obtained by Buzzfeed. "In my view, Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration."

Read More Top 5 Most Racist Moments Of Fox News

Factually, Peters is correct.

The Trump administration is notorious for spewing lies and Fox News hosts, like Sean Hannity, are equally notorious for reiterating those lies. In fact, despite claiming to work for a self-proclaimed news network, Hannity made an unabashed appearance in a pro-Donald Trump political video over the Sean Hannity weekend, Fox News host appeared in a pro-Donald Trump political video during his presidential campaign.

However, the sycophancy and lying became too much even for Peters, someone who himself used to spew lies on a regular basis on the channel. Once, he even called former President Barack Obama "a total p***y," who "didn't like America very much."

All of this means one thing: You know things have really gone awry at Fox News when contributors like Peters start calling it a propaganda machine for Trump.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein