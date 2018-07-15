Rand Paul Downplays Russian Interference, Says The US Does It Too

“They (Russia) are not going to admit it in the same way we’re not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or the Russian elections.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has become the latest Republican to downplay Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election with a shocking statement: “We all do it.”

Paul, when asked if he wants President Donald Trump to hold Russia “accountable” for interfering in the elections, went to new lengths trying to downplay the severity of the Russian interference and the subsequent probe into the events, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Paul even went so far as to equate United States’ backing of pro-Western movements in Ukraine and Russia to the prepositioned cyber attacks during the 2016 presidential elections.

“We all do it. What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected. They (Russia) are not going to admit it in the same way we’re not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or the Russian elections.”

When asked if that is what Paul meant, he reverted, saying the two events do not “morally equate,” all the while he continued to double down on his statements, saying any country who has the means to spy, does.

Paul also criticized the Russian investigation, echoing Trump and calling it a “witch hunt.”

“If we have proof that they (Russia) did it, we should spend our time protecting ourselves instead of having this witch hunt on the president. I think we need to be done with this so we can protect our election.”

However, Paul’s criticism of the investigation holds no weight. Mueller has recently indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials with connection to the 2016 cyber attacks in order to affect the outcome of the elections. The investigation has, till now, raked up 191 charges aginst 35 defendants.

Going a step further, Paul resorted to criticizing NATO for provoking Russia.

“Well, what I would say is that there were people – probably the greatest diplomat of the last century was George Kennan, and he did predict that as NATO expanded you would incite militaristic tendencies and nationalism in Russia,” he said.

NATO allies have been facing the wrath of Trump, who during the recent summit, widely criticized his allies on camera.

He even tried to blame the Russian meddling on the Obama administration, much like the POTUS.

“I wish President Obama had been more aggressive in pursuing it,” he said.

Paul’s statements were not taken lightly and he was blasted on Twitter for trying to apparently side with Russia.

#CNNSOTU Rand Paul on CNN w Jake Tapper, asked about the latest indictments detailing Russian hacking, fraud, money laundering, election interference:



“We do it too” and “witch hunt” against the president.



This isn’t partisan politics. This is traitorous. This is unforgivable. — Matt Turner (@mattsca) July 15, 2018

Rand Paul on CNN talked about the Russian hacking: “We all do it.”

Also called the investigation a “witch hunt against Trump.”



Rand Paul was always an awful Senator. Now he’s gone full blown traitor. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) July 15, 2018

Rand Paul is on CNN gaslighting so much, I’m about to get carbon monoxide poisoning. — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) July 15, 2018

Rand Paul - a pathetic excuse for a US Senator. His protection of Trump is treasonous. A disgusting display by Rand of immoral and deceitful behavior that prevails the GOP today. That’s why Americans have had it with these bums. — collectorshoponline (@collectorshopon) July 15, 2018

Here we go as expected Rand Paul on Cnn stating we also interfered with other country’s elections! I knew the GOP would support Trump and Russia! I’m not sure what has to happen to our country to open their eyes! — Meg (@Megresistor) July 15, 2018

