Randy Moss Wears Tie With Names Of Black Victims Of Police Brutality

Former National Football League (NFL) wide receiver Randy Moss honored African-American victims of police brutality by wearing a tie at his Hall of Fame induction that listed names of men and women killed by police.

Moss’ blue tie bore names of more than 10 victims in golden color, including Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Alton Sterling, Michael Brown, Philando Castile and Tamir Rice.

“What I wanted to express with my tie was to let these families know they’re not alone. I’m not here voicing, but by having these names on my tie, in a big platform like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country and I just wanted these family members to know they’re not alone,” he told the NFL Network.

The retired wide receiver joined the growing list of athletes who stood up against police brutality.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protests in 2016. The idea behind the protest was to draw attention to police brutality, social injustice and racial inequity.

It was a move to demand equal treatment to all and to be a voice to thousands of people who experience social injustice just because of the color of their skin.

A police officer shot and killed 12-year-old Rice in 2014. He was reportedly holding a toy gun outside Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, when a bystander called 911 and told the operator the boy was pointing a firearm at random people.

In 2015, Gray was arrested by Baltimore cops. While he was being transported to jail, he was injured and was refused use of his medical inhaler. His injuries were so severe that he became comatose, and he eventually died.

Thirty seven-year-old Sterling was shot and killed during an altercation with two white police officers at about in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Bland, 28, was found dead in her cell in Texas three days after her July 2015 arrest, with a trash bag around her neck. Critics said race was a factor in her being pulled over while driving, and for her arrest, which they said was sparked by the trooper escalating tensions.

Considering the growing number of protest, NFL bowed to President Donald Trump and announced players could be subjected to a fine if they continue to kneel and said there could be consequences if they refuse to stand.

Athletes and people, who protest against police brutality, stand up for people who are victims of racial inequality and hope that people who have lost their lives at the hands of police are never forgotten.

