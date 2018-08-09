Rape Of 7-Year-Old Girl In South African Restaurant Sparks Outrage

A 20-year-old man reportedly followed a 7-year-old to a restroom in South African restaurant before grabbing her and raping her in the men's section.

An alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in South Africa has sparked outrage in the country that has one of the highest instances of sexual assaults in the world.

The suspect arrested in connection with the incident is a 20-year-old man who was charged with rape and possession of drugs, according to a spokesman for South African police.

The unfortunate episode took place at a local restaurant inPretoria, Lungelo Dlamini, where the child was dining with her family.

Not even in her worst nightmares, the little girl would have imagined crossing paths with a sexual predator at a busy place like that.

However, when she went to the restroom, the assailant grabbed her and raped her in the men's restroom, according to local media reports.

When the mother went looking for her daughter, she heard voices from the bathroom. That’s when she alerted the staff and customers about the incident.

The incident goes to highlight the alarming situation in the country where a man chose a place like a restaurant to assault a young girl whose mother was present under the same roof. That’s not just sad but extremely disturbing.

Sadly, the girl’s alleged rape is not the only case of sexual abuse making headlines in South Africa.

A 17-year-old girl, who had just given birth at a hospital in the Eastern Cape Province, was reportedly raped by a man pretending to be a doctor.

"On Tuesday‚ a man came posing as a doctor. He asked her how she was doing following the birthing experience," said police spokesman Captain Dineo Koena.

"She complained of heavy bleeding and he said he would check up on her. He then ordered her to undress and then he raped her‚" he added.

In another incident, 23-year-old university student took her own life in August, two months after she reported that another student had raped her on campus.

All these incidents goes to imply, in South Africa, girls and women aren’t safe anywhere.

It appears, until the government imposes longer sentences for rapes and other cases of sexual abuse, the female population of the country are forced to navigate the threat of sexual assault almost every day.

According to the national statistical service of South Africa, 138 out of every 100,000 women in the country were raped in 2016 and 2017.

"This figure is among the highest in the world. For this reason, some have labeled South Africa the 'rape capital of the world,'" it said.

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their concern about the conditions in South Africa where apparently danger lurks in every corner for the women.

You can get raped anywhere in South Africa. Hospital, work, in your own home, in a Taxi/Uber/Taxify, school etcetc etc... You just hope and pray it doesn’t happen to you. Women fear for their lives every day in SA. Because even the men we trust can’t act right. — MamTshawe (@Zizipho_ZA) September 26, 2018

The justice system is South Africa is too lenient towards inhuman crimes. Rape, Trafficking, child abuse and murders should be taken with greater punishment — E V E L Y N (@EvelynLobelo) September 26, 2018

South Africa has become a living horror movie. Abuse, rape and murder has become a thing of a trending culture. It is painful, it is horrific and it is a terrible atmosphere for new and forthcoming generations to be born into. SA is a dangerous place to raise a female child in. https://t.co/dBfPTH6pWn — Tlotlo Boom (@Tlotlo_Boom) September 26, 2018

