Rape Survivors Share Why They Stayed Silent In #WhyIDidntReport Tweet

President Donald Trump, whom more than a dozen women have accused of sexual misconduct, has a well-documented history of harboring a soft corner for alleged sexual abusers.

Just recently, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Christine Blasey Ford, alleged Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh held her down at a high school party and tried to assault her. And to no one’s surprise, even in this case, the POTUS’ sympathies lie with not the alleged victim, but the alleged perpetrator.

In a series of tweets seeking to cast doubt on Ford’s story, the president asked one of the most common yet tone-deaf questions: Why didn't you speak up earlier?

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The commander-in-chief is clearly too ignorant to understand there's no standard way survivors talk about sexual assault. Most of the times, they choose silence over confrontation due to many reasons including, shame, confusion, the anguish and terror about retaliation, lack of evidence or power, the fear they will be blamed for it or the worse no one will believe them, among many others.

The president asked for it and the survivors of rape and sexual assault answered him using the hashtag #WhyIDidn’tReport, which served to be a poignant reminder of the numerous obstacles victims face in coming forward about such incidents.

I was 17. Raped by a friend. I was confused. In denial. Afraid. His parents were richer & better connected than my parents. He was a "good" student. Ppl liked him. The only friend I told--responded w: "He wld never do that." I didn't think anyone would help me. #WhyIDidntReport https://t.co/YbCuIMg07M — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport:



Because there were no avenues for holding him accountable that didn’t involve the police.



Because I told myself it wasn’t “bad enough.”



Because it was gutting to admit — even to myself — that I was assaulted. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) September 21, 2018

When I was 16, I had pretty much the same experience as Ford. My (supportive & loving) parents still don't know. At the time, I thought I might get in trouble for being there in the first place & also I was embarrassed & wanted badly to just forget. I never did. #WhyIDidntReport — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 21, 2018

Because my boyfriend told me he would actually kill me if I left him or if I told anyone and when someone beats you, you believe them. I didn't want to die. #WhyIDidntReport — Lizz “65 women like me too" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) September 21, 2018

However, it wasn’t just women who shared their heartbreaking encounters with the world; men told their stories as well. In fact, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, one in 10 rape victims is male.

He was the nephew of my father’s girlfriend at the time & was older & stronger than me. It started when I was 7 & I thought he’d hurt me more & that nobody would believe me. It took 4 years to break the silence. He was abusing other kids too, I later found out. #WhyIDidntReport — deray (@deray) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport my sexual assault.



I was living in a time when someone who identified as a gay teenager would NOT be taken seriously by the police.



I believed that I would be mocked & ridiculed for being gay.



I also felt it was MY fault.



I didn't think they would believe me. — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) September 21, 2018

#whyididntreport because I was little boy and "girls can't assault boys" was a social narrative. Little did I know she was acting out because she was a victim too. — Ryan (@WardogMitzy) September 21, 2018

Others shared how they did report but their efforts went into vain when the legal technicalities made things even more complicated.

It's a sad state in America when this is trending & women have to come forward to justify why they didn't call the law after an attack



I did call



They called it mischief



I slept with a knife#WhyIDidntReport — Kim Hornsby (@kimhornsby) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because when I did report in 2017 it became my 2nd job. Following up with my detectives, contacting lawyers, giving statements, etc... there have been so many days that I just want to give up and say fuck it. — Alison Turkos (@alisonturkos) September 21, 2018

It's been a year into the current era of #MeToo and the POTUS still appears to be clueless about why victims of rape and sexual assault don’t report such acts of violence immediately. If, for a change, he stops trivializing the traumatizing encounters of the victims, he might be able to understand why many chose to stay quiet.

Banner Image Credits: Pexels