Rape Survivors Share Why They Stayed Silent In #WhyIDidntReport Tweet

by
Aliza Ali
“The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” said President Donald Trump about Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations.

President Donald Trump, whom more than a dozen women have accused of sexual misconduct, has a well-documented history of harboring a soft corner for alleged sexual abusers.

Just recently, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Christine Blasey Ford, alleged Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh held her down at a high school party and tried to assault her. And to no one’s surprise, even in this case, the POTUS’ sympathies lie with not the alleged victim, but the alleged perpetrator.

In a series of tweets seeking to cast doubt on Ford’s story, the president asked one of the most common yet tone-deaf questions: Why didn't you speak up earlier?

 

 

The commander-in-chief is clearly too ignorant to understand there's no standard way survivors talk about sexual assault. Most of the times, they choose silence over confrontation due to many reasons including, shame, confusion, the anguish and terror about retaliation, lack of evidence or power, the fear they will be blamed for it or the worse no one will believe them, among many others.

The president asked for it and the survivors of rape and sexual assault answered him using the hashtag #WhyIDidn’tReport, which served to be a poignant reminder of the numerous obstacles victims face in coming forward about such incidents.

 

 

 

 

However, it wasn’t just women who shared their heartbreaking encounters with the world; men told their stories as well. In fact, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, one in 10 rape victims is male.

 

 

 

 

Others shared how they did report but their efforts went into vain when the legal technicalities made things even more complicated.

 

 

 

 

It's been a year into the current era of #MeToo and the POTUS still appears to be clueless about why victims of rape and sexual assault don’t report such acts of violence immediately. If, for a change, he stops trivializing the traumatizing encounters of the victims, he might be able to understand why many chose to stay quiet.

Banner Image Credits: Pexels

