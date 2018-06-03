IDF Allegedly Shoots And Kills Cousin Of Slain Palestinian Medic

Less than a week after Israeli snipers shot Palestinian medic, Razan al-Najjar, to death, Ramzi Najjar was also fatally shot near the Israeli border.

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who was allegedly trying to "infiltrate" the border from Gaza on June 4.

A photo showing the man has been doing rounds on Twitter. An accompanying post identifies the man as Ramzi Najjar, believed to be the cousin of Razan al-Najjar, a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic who was fatally shot on June 1 while helping wounded protesters near the Israeli-Gaza border.

Dalia al-Najjar, another cousin of the slain medic, retweeted the image purportedly identifying the Ramzi as a family member.

Mourning for another family member. I’m losing my mind. https://t.co/kbPnltRlFz — Dalia Alnajjar (@AlnajjarDalia) June 4, 2018

Israeli authorities claim two people tried to infiltrate the border on June 4. While one man, believed to be Ramzi, was shot dead, the other managed to escape back into Gaza.

In a tweet, the Israeli army claimed the slain Palestinian was wielding an ax. However, no further details or evidence was provided except for an ax lying on the floor.

A short while ago, IDF troops thwarted an attempted infiltration from the #Gaza Strip into Israeli territory by two terrorists who damaged the security fence and were armed with an axe. pic.twitter.com/SBqZxJLK9N — Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) June 4, 2018

The killings come in the wake of the border protests by Palestinians demanding the right of return of Palestinian refugees. Although the demonstrations were planned between March 30 and May 15, they have continued, primarily because of the Israeli army's hostile and deadly response.

Razan was the second medical volunteer fatally shot during the unrest. CNN reports over 200 medical workers have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At least 119 Palestinians have been killed during the weekly border protests since March 30. In fact, on June 1 alone, Israeli gunfire injured at least 40 Palestinians.

