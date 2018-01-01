The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives To Save Others In 2015

Sometimes it may not feel like it, but there is still some good left in the world and these real life superheroes are a prime example of that.

There is a good chance that whenever you hear or read the word “hero,” your brain automatically places “super” in front of it. Perhaps your mind also conjures up an image of a fictional character saving the day.

However, not all superheroes wear capes or possess superpowers.

Be it the man who saved a pregnant woman at the Bataclan Theater during Paris terror attacks or the mechanic who saved hundreds of lives in Lebanon while losing his own, these people are an inspiration to us all.

Since it’s nearly impossible to pay tribute to each and every person who made a difference this year, let’s take a look at some of the men who risked themselves to rescue humanity in the video above.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters