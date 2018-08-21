Black Girl Suspended By 'Christian' School For Her Hairstyle

A girl was suspended from a Christian school for wearing braided hair extensions. Video showed her in tears after being told she could not attend class.

It just happened again.



Christ The King Middle School in Gretna, Louisiana expelled this beautiful young Black girl saying that her hair style was "unnatural."



She was humiliated and removed from the school over it.



Let's be clear - this is Christianity as White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/22IIKD9UCk — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 21, 2018

"Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star Tokyo Vanity said that her niece was suspended from a Christian school in Louisiana for wearing braided hair extensions.

Vanity posted a video on Instagram and said that her niece and several other children were removed from class because their hairstyles violated the school’s dress code.

“Hi guys this my niece ... she was humiliated at school today at Christ The King School in Gretna Louisiana. ... she was pulled out of class amongst several other black girls a (sic) suspended for hair extensions.”

The girl attended Christ the King Elementary School, whose website says “We, Christ the King Parish, are a Catholic community of diverse and multicultural experiences.”

As long as you aren’t wearing African hairstyles, apparently.

The school said that when the grade-schooler came to class last week with a different braided style, she was sent home. The girl’s mother agreed to have her daughter’s hair redone into box braids but was again told her hair was in violation upon returning to class Monday. The girl’s mother then decided to remove her daughter from the school, according to the Archdiocese Catholic Schools Superintendent RaeNell Billiot Houston.

Black children shouldn’t have to continue to live in a country or a world that tries to crush their spirits, simply because they’re Black. Heartbreaking for this baby. Inhumane and unacceptable actions from the school. https://t.co/WRMNGdrDdl — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 21, 2018

The school now admits that this hairstyle does not violate any rule in their handbook, but says that they made a new rule this summer to prohibit it.



I kid you not.



They made a rule in the summer of 2018 to prohibit THIS hairstyle. https://t.co/tZv0Wsbkcu — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 21, 2018

Honey this has always been America. Social media is just exposing what is in plain sight and has been here since Europeons landed in this country. — Jacqueline Johnson (@hotchef9) August 21, 2018

The school really ought to be ashamed of this policy, which was just introduced over the summer in an attempt to stop black children from wearing African hairstyles. If the school truly wants to create a diverse and multicultural experience for its students, perhaps they should stop trying to promote white supremacy and allow the students to bring diverse cultures into the classroom.

