Reckless Driver Crashes Car In Dubai Bank As Customers Withdraw Cash

An inattentive driver in Dubai lost control of his car and crashed it inside a bank in Dubai.

Footage of the incident shows customers standing inside a bank at the Burjuman shopping mall when a car rammed through the mirror. According to Dubai police, an Asian man got injured moderately as a result of the crash.

Customers, who were lined up at the ATM inside the busy shopping center, were naturally panic stricken after seeing a car crashing into the mall’s bank.

"The driver lost control of his vehicle after recklessly driving on the pavement and swerving to his right side. He then crashed into the glass door of the ATM booth," said Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, the head of Dubai Police's media department.

According to the Dubai police, the reckless driver was a 51-year-old Asian man who wasn’t under the influence of any kind of drugs or alcohol. He was just really negligent while driving and at some point he lost control of his vehicle.

"He jumped on the pavement and damaged the glass before crashing the car. A customer in his 30s was inside the bank branch and sustained moderate injuries. It was a minor accident and was not a deliberate one. It was caused by negligence," Lieutenant Colonel Al Qasim explained.

"He wasn't asleep or busy with his phone but it was negligence and he didn't pay attention while driving according to the traffic report. We pulled out the car from the bank and will estimate the damages," he added.

Police patrols and ambulances surrounded the mall soon after the incident. The injured man and the driver were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, David Gray