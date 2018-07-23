‘Recovering Addict’ Brings EMTs To Tears By Secretly Paying For Them

"This gift was amazingly thoughtful, and brought our table of tired EMTs to tears,” said the team of volunteers after a “recovering addict” secretly treated them.

After a long night shift, a group of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were having breakfast at an IHOP in Toms River, New Jersey. But when the time came to pay the bill, the EMTs were in for a surprise as their meal had already been paid for.

Though the fact someone paid for your food is bound to make one happy regardless, for the six volunteers the episode was particularly heartwarming as the woman who had paid for their meal left behind a thoughtful message that brought the group nearly to tears.

"Paid, thank you for all you do! Have a great day!" the note said. It was simply signed: "Recovering Addict."

It seemed with New Jersey actively fighting an unprecedented surge in fatal drug overdose, one woman recovering from addiction took a moment to pay gratitude to all those who rescue others from this chronic disease.

Predictably, the team was touched by the thoughtful gesture as Alyssa Golembeski, the captain of a non-profit volunteer organization Toms River First Aid Squad, asked the general manager of the IHOP about her.

"EMTs do not eat light," Golembeski said. "We racked up a $77 bill."

However, their mystery benefactor chose to stay anonymous. So, with no way else to identify the woman, the squad took to Facebook to share the signed receipt.

"This gift was amazingly thoughtful, and brought our table of tired EMTs to tears," the medics posted on Facebook. "We are so blessed to be able to serve you and everyone else who lives and works in the greater Toms River area. Good luck on your journey of recovery!"

The group had two messages for the woman whose random act of kindness made their day.

"First of all, thank you for buying our breakfast and for literally making my whole week," Golembeski said. "I couldn't stop smiling that entire day."

"Second of all, I just want to commend you for getting into recovery and for beating the disease that is addiction," she added.

It is important to mention deaths caused by drugs overdose in New Jersey increased at a record shattering pace this year.

According to the state statistics, 1,610 people died of substance overdose between Jan. 1, 2018 and July 15, 2018.

In face of such hard facts, the volunteers must be undoubtedly working tirelessly to at least rescue the ones who still have hope from the brink of death. It appears their hard work isn’t going unnoticed and such tokens of gratitude are bound to make them do what they do with more passion and devotion.

