Twitter Pays Tribute To The Florida School Shooting Victims

by
Alice Salles
Twitter users mourned the lives of those who were murdered in the Florida high school shooting as the names were revealed. At least 17 were killed.

The horrific massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead. Some were children, others were school staff. But as their families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones, we are reminded that it’s their lives we must celebrate instead of giving in to the hate and anger that we’re likely to feel in times like this.

On Twitter, users shared images of the victims who have already been confirmed. Some included quotes from friends or loved ones proving that those who lost their lives during the shooting had a lot to live for.

One of them was student Jaime Guttenberg.

According to CNN, many people close to the girl posted on her Facebook profile following the news.

Martin Duque, 14, also died in the shooting.

On Twitter, users celebrated his short but meaningful life.

Coach and security guard Aaron Feis was also a victim. Hailed as a hero, he was loved by the entire community.

Other victims included Scott Beigel, 35, who was a social studies teacher; Alyssa Al Hadeff, 15, a student and a soccer player; Alaina Petty, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17, who had just received an academic scholarship at the University of Indianapolis; and many others who simply had their entire lives ahead of them.

Cara Loughran, a student.

Carmen Schentrup, a student.

Meadow Pollack, a student.

Luke Hoyer, a student.

Alex Schachter, a student.

Peter Wang, a student.

And athletic director Chris Hixon.

Our deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this horrific massacre. The victims’ memories will be kept alive by celebrating their accomplishments and carrying on the message of love and unity.

