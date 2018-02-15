Twitter Pays Tribute To The Florida School Shooting Victims

Twitter users mourned the lives of those who were murdered in the Florida high school shooting as the names were revealed. At least 17 were killed.

At the vigil for Parkland shooting victims, where the names of all 17 lives lost were just read aloud by the senior class president. #Parkland #MSDStrong #DouglasHighSchool pic.twitter.com/TAcHqLKDIv — Eve Samples (@EveSamples) February 15, 2018

The horrific massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead. Some were children, others were school staff. But as their families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones, we are reminded that it’s their lives we must celebrate instead of giving in to the hate and anger that we’re likely to feel in times like this.

On Twitter, users shared images of the victims who have already been confirmed. Some included quotes from friends or loved ones proving that those who lost their lives during the shooting had a lot to live for.

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Martin Duque, 14

Nicholas Dworet

Juaquin Oliver, 17

Carmen Schentrup

Gina Montalto, 15

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran

Alaina Paige, 14

Alyssa Alhadeff, 15

Murdered at school #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/OUIrKFSM5h — Gavlar ???????? (@Gavlar) February 15, 2018

One of them was student Jaime Guttenberg.

Jaime Guttenberg was remembered as “the most beautiful, kind-hearted, driven, funny and sweet girl" in a touching tribute from her cousin. Her brother Jesse made it out of the school safely. https://t.co/tRC5x8tGVb #Parkland pic.twitter.com/v8lZpmhlyV — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 15, 2018

“You grew up to be the most beautiful, kind-hearted, driven, funny and sweet girl,” Jaime Guttenberg's cousin wrote about her on Facebook.

"I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this,” her dad said in a post.https://t.co/dIK7adqXuR — Addy Baird ?? (@addysue) February 15, 2018

According to CNN, many people close to the girl posted on her Facebook profile following the news.

Martin Duque, 14, also died in the shooting.

On Twitter, users celebrated his short but meaningful life.

Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, died in the shooting.



"Words can not describe my pain," his older brother Miguel wrote on Thursday. "I love brother Martin. You'll be missed buddy. I know you're in a better place." https://t.co/tRC5x8tGVb #Parkland pic.twitter.com/FtTNNcu8HP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 15, 2018

Coach and security guard Aaron Feis was also a victim. Hailed as a hero, he was loved by the entire community.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Other victims included Scott Beigel, 35, who was a social studies teacher; Alyssa Al Hadeff, 15, a student and a soccer player; Alaina Petty, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17, who had just received an academic scholarship at the University of Indianapolis; and many others who simply had their entire lives ahead of them.

Scott Beigel, 35, was a social studies teacher at the school. He died protecting a group of students.



A student said Beigel unlocked the door to his classroom and let her in. “When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe but he didn’t get the chance.” pic.twitter.com/XP5Zf1ZmEN — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Alyssa Al Hadeff, 15, was "so smart, an amazing personality...and all she had to offer the world was love,” her mother wrote.



"A knife is stabbed in my heart. I wish I could of taken those bullets for you. I will always love you and your memory will live on forever.” pic.twitter.com/uqkDgaxaz5 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

This is Alaina Petty. She was just 14 years-old & was tragically killed yesterday in the shooting at Parkland High School. Her Great-Aunt wrote “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness.” Petty was only a freshman in high school.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/wAuc1ptfNl — Simar (@sahluwal) February 15, 2018

Nicholas Dworet, 17, had just received an academic scholarship and committed to joining the University of Indianapolis swim team when the shooting occurred. Often called "swim daddy," the Douglas senior was captain of the swim team. https://t.co/tRC5x8tGVb #Parkland pic.twitter.com/Zdx4APlUeH — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 15, 2018

Cara Loughran, a student.

Cara Loughran was a student. A neighbor confirmed her death on Facebook:



“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life.” pic.twitter.com/3e70xAGZBn — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Carmen Schentrup, a student.

Carmen Schentrup was a student and a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist.



“I was in the same classroom as this beautiful soul, she was so bright and had her entire life ahead of her. She was someone we all praised for her intelligence,” a friend wrote on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/BkIGUwpzRK — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Meadow Pollack, a student.

Heartbroken. Father of Meadow Pollack has just told me “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/F6y5CGFBml — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

Just spoke with an aunt of Meadow Pollack. “She was beautiful. We all loved her. She had a big family that loved her. She was so special to all of us. The light of our life.” #stonemanshooting — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

Luke Hoyer, a student.

Luke Hoyer was a student. A family member wrote on Facebook that he was found on the third floor of the school.



“Our Luke was a precious child, who just went to school yesterday not knowing what was to come,” another relative said. pic.twitter.com/b62FU2ikcd — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Alex Schachter, a student.

we're getting pictures and ID's of the 17 victims of yesterday's gun massacre at a high school in Florida. the 18th school shooting this year. Here's Alex Schachter pic.twitter.com/GfU5TbUyzV — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) February 15, 2018

Peter Wang, a student.

Peter Wang, 15, was killed by the gunman.



"He wasn't supposded to die. He was supposed to grow old with me. Please share his story," Aaron Chen, Wang's cousin, said. https://t.co/tRC5x8tGVb #Parkland pic.twitter.com/yq579TeP7y — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 15, 2018

And athletic director Chris Hixon.

More sad news: Chris Hixon, the athletic director for Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead by Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s Varsity and Junior Varsity Football Program. — Jason Seher (@jhseher) February 15, 2018

Chris Hixon, 49, was the school’s athletic director.



An administrator from a nearby school described him as "probably the nicest guy I have ever met" and someone who "would give you the shirt off his back." pic.twitter.com/iZRkrYEGwe — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Our deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this horrific massacre. The victims’ memories will be kept alive by celebrating their accomplishments and carrying on the message of love and unity.