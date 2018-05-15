GOP Congressman Says It's Un-American To Talk About Racism

“We are still the United States of America, not Divided States of America, and if we can’t talk better than what happened on the floor the other day.”

A Republican congressman appeared on Fox & Friends where he blasted his Democratic colleagues for talking about racial inequality in the United States and said talking about racism is un-American.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) is an automobile dealer. While talking to the show’s host, he suggested House Democrats should avoid talking on the topic of racism when the economy is good.

“We have seen the economy take off. I just think that if you come to the floor and there are 60 minutes to debate. 30 minutes on each side. But as I was sitting there, I had 30 minutes of Democrats coming down and talking about how bad automobile people are because they discriminate against nonwhite buyers. I said that’s not America. We don’t talk about those things,” he said.

He then went ahead and lauded Trump and said he is trying to heal the country’s racial divide.

“It is so uplifting. Look at this, you say ‘if your only platform is hate and resistance and not about bringing the country together again’ — I mean, listen, we are still the United States of America, not Divided States of America, and if we can’t talk better than what happened on the floor the other day. I was disappointed and the Democrats that came down, every single person demagoguing and talking about how bad automobile people are. It’s just not true.”

The congressman was referring to an incident on the House floor where Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters shut him down as he suggested he knew more about discrimination than she did.

During the debate, members of Congress discussed whether to repeal the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection’s 2013 auto lending guidance, which is former President Barack Obama-era legislation that addresses discrimination in auto lending.

Kelly went after Waters for opposing the reversal. However, she clapped back at him and didn’t let him silence her.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued the rules in 2013 that after it was found car dealers charged additional markups to nonwhite buyers. Republicans ultimately rolled back the guidance.

