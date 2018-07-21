Repairman Called To Fix AC Fatally Shoots Father-Of-Seven In Arizona

“I don’t know how many servicemen go to somebody’s house with a gun,” said the victim’s brother.

An Arizona homeowner called a handyman to get his home air conditioner fixed last week. Little did the owner know, he would end up losing his life.

Father-of-seven Frank Pineda, 41, brought the 26-year-old repairman, Robert Moore, to his home in Surprise, Arizona, to have a look at his ventilation ducts, according to the deceased’s family members.

Pineda was reportedly at a friend’s house nearby when he met Moore.

“My brother needed some A/C work and mentioned to him ‘Hey, when you’re done here come over to the house; I have something I want you to take a look at,'” said the victim's brother, Fernando Pineda Jr.

However, since the beginning, the handyman seemed a little “off” to the victim’s son, Frank Pineda Jr.

“He was acting just unusual. He seemed off,” said the son.

According to the Surprise police spokesman, Sgt. Timothy Klarkowski, the two got into an altercation and during the course of the fight, Moore shot Pineda. He did not provide further details on what led up to the shooting.

Pineda was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead shortly.

“He was my best friend,” said the victim’s 20-year-old son. “I could ask him questions about anything; he’d have an answer.”

The victim was a married man with seven children between the ages of 13 and 24. Two of his younger boys were reportedly home while their father got brutally murdered.

"We've cried yesterday all day. We're done crying, I want justice for my younger brother," said victim’s another brother, Marco Pineda.

The assailant called the 911 himself after the incident, and according to the authorities, the repairman cooperated with the detectives.

He was facing second-degree murder charges and was held at the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail.

Predictably, the victim’s family was shocked beyond believe by the murder of their loved one – that too in broad daylight.

“I don’t know how many servicemen go to somebody’s house with a gun,” said Fernando.

Pineda had left behind a large family, hence a GoFundMe campaign was set up to support the widow and his children.

