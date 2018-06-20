Report Reveals Immigrant Kids Are Being Taken To Abusive Facilities

The Texas Tribune report indicates that 13 organizations have been hit with very serious allegations since 2014 and kids are still being held in most of them.

Reports have surfaced that the migrant children being separated from their parents at the southern United States border are being taken to shelters with a documented history of abuse.

According to The Texas Tribune, taxpayers have paid more than $1.5 billion in the last four years to private companies facilitating immigrant youth shelters that have been accused of neglect as well as sexual and physical abuse.

Despite the accusations, the government has continued placing migrant children in the care of these companies.

The United States Health and Human Services Department has awarded approximately $5 billion in grants since 2003 through the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which mostly went to religious and non-profit organizations in 18 states to take in children who arrived in the U.S. unaccompanied. In 2014, the program experienced a surge when about 70,000 kids crossed the southern border by themselves.

Now, these shelters are also housing the more than 2,000 children who have been separated from their parents at the border as a result of the current administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

In one of the facilities in Texas, state inspectors have cited homes with more than 400 deficiencies, some very serious. For one thing, staff members’ appeared to have failed to seek medical attention for injured and ill children as one had a burn, another had a broken wrist, and a third was found to have a sexually transmitted infection. In a different Texas shelter the staff gave one child medicine that she was allergic to, ignoring the warning on her medical bracelet.

Just last year a youth care worker at a Florida shelter for migrant youth was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to exchanging sexually explicit photos and texts with minors at the facility.

In 2013, a Guatemalan boy housed in New York was sexually assaulted by an older boy. Although he was treated at a hospital, the details of his attack were withheld from his mother. She claims she was only told there had been “an incident with a boy.”

Overall, the report indicates that 13 organizations have been hit with very serious allegations since 2014 but the ORR has only terminated its contracts with two of the troubled companies.

If you weren't outraged before about what this policy is doing to innocent children, the details of this report should do the trick. No one should be heartless enough to see and learn of these atrocities and not become infuriated.