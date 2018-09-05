© Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

WATCH: Congressman Shuts Down Protester Using Auctioneering Skills

by
Rutaba Lodhi
Rep. Greg Walden (R-Or.) called for Loomer to settle down a number of times to no avail and that is when Long auctioned the alt-right activist’s cell phone out of the room. Literally.

 

 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to be questioned of his company’s policies, especially regarding allegedly “shadow-banning” conservative narrative.

However, it will be remembered for something else entirely: Rep. Billy Long’s (R-Mo.) insane auctioneering skills.

The hearing was quite monotonous, with almost all Republicans questioning Dorsey over bias against conservatives on his platform and the Twitter CEO’s firm denial of the assertion.

It was when alt-right activist, Laura Loomer, decided to take matters into her own hands and interrupt the hearing, as she filmed herself with her phone suing a selfie stick, Long swung into action.

Loomer accused Twitter of trying to ban the conservative narrative and tilt the midterm elections in favor of Democrats. She even cried for help from President Donald Trump.

Long enjoyed a lengthy career as an auctioneer, as the owner of Billy Long Auctions, before joining the Congress.

The room erupted in laughter as Long continuously announced bids for what seemed like Loomer’s cell phone. Security then escorted the alt-right activist out of the room.

Walden reminded remaining audience that they were in the room to “observe, not participate.”

Long’s impromptu auctioneering immediately shot him to fame on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loomer was banned by Uber and Lyft following a public spat on Twitter where she discriminated against Muslim drivers.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Defends Refusal To Suspend Alex Jones

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

