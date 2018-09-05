WATCH: Congressman Shuts Down Protester Using Auctioneering Skills

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Or.) called for Loomer to settle down a number of times to no avail and that is when Long auctioned the alt-right activist’s cell phone out of the room. Literally.

WATCH: Laura Loomer interrupts @jack's testimony before a House committee pic.twitter.com/rkXsUma8FH — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 5, 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to be questioned of his company’s policies, especially regarding allegedly “shadow-banning” conservative narrative.

However, it will be remembered for something else entirely: Rep. Billy Long’s (R-Mo.) insane auctioneering skills.

The hearing was quite monotonous, with almost all Republicans questioning Dorsey over bias against conservatives on his platform and the Twitter CEO’s firm denial of the assertion.

It was when alt-right activist, Laura Loomer, decided to take matters into her own hands and interrupt the hearing, as she filmed herself with her phone suing a selfie stick, Long swung into action.

Loomer accused Twitter of trying to ban the conservative narrative and tilt the midterm elections in favor of Democrats. She even cried for help from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Or.) called for Loomer to settle down a number of times to no avail and that is when Long auctioned the alt-right activist’s cell phone out of the room. Literally.

Long enjoyed a lengthy career as an auctioneer, as the owner of Billy Long Auctions, before joining the Congress.

The room erupted in laughter as Long continuously announced bids for what seemed like Loomer’s cell phone. Security then escorted the alt-right activist out of the room.

Walden reminded remaining audience that they were in the room to “observe, not participate.”

Long’s impromptu auctioneering immediately shot him to fame on Twitter.

THIS. IS. THE. BEST. VIDEO. IN. THE WORLD. Omg...America can be so wonderful and weird. We should embrace our weirdness more. — Me A Jen (@TillerySan) September 5, 2018

ROFLMAO??That was great. So hilarious. That is definitely one way to get back at someone interrupting you when your trying to speak and at the same time lighten the mood in the room. I don't know much about @USRepLong but he is now one of my Fav in Congress just for this alone.?? — VectorRoll (@VectorRoll) September 6, 2018

Well, if Congress (both parties), Super PACs, and POTUS are going to use the Citizens United ruling to sell our democracy to the highest corporate bidders, at least Rep. Billy Long has the requisite skills to do it publicly and with a sense of humor. ?? — Syscrusher (@syscrusher1709) September 6, 2018

Yee haw! Sold to the old man for 75 dollars. Brilliant — Mark Lee Filion (@mlfilion) September 5, 2018

This is the best thing any Republican has done for the Republic in years... — Brad Parker (@BradParker_) September 5, 2018

Laura Loomer interrupted the House hearing with Jack Dorsey. @USRepLong responded by treating her like a bidder at an auction. If this was a script and not real life they’d throw it away for being too ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/HVzIU6bDch — Philip “Anonymous Source” DeFranco (@PhillyD) September 5, 2018

Loomer was banned by Uber and Lyft following a public spat on Twitter where she discriminated against Muslim drivers.

