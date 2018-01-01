Republican Candidate Uses Conspiracy Theories Against Muslim Rival

A Republican candidate accused his Muslim Democratic rival of having ties with Muslim Brotherhood who are supposedly attempting to “take down America.”

It seems a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan will pull any trick out of the bag to tip the scale in his favor — even if it involves naming and shaming his opponent on basis of a groundless conspiracy theory, according to BuzzFeed News.

During a presentation at an event held by renowned anti-Muslim group called the United West, GOP gubernatorial candidate Patrick Colbeck, who is currently a state senator of Michigan’s 7th District, suggested his Muslim-American Democratic rival, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is a part of an unfounded Muslim plot.

He went on to elaborate his outrageous remarks by claiming the supposed plot is aiming to take over the country by engaging in “civilization jihad.”

“So Hamtramck is now the first majority Muslim city council. But we also have somebody that I will likely be running against in the general election, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, whose parents apparently have ties to Muslim Brotherhood back in Egypt. This is scary stuff. They’re already advertising him as the first Muslim governor. So this is a big deal,” said Colbeck while delivering a slideshow at the event.

The Republican candidate came well-prepared with a presentation laden with unsubstantiated conspiracy theories repeatedly touted by far-right extremists to demonize Muslim Americans.

“There’s a lot of pressure being applied in our society right now. You’re seeing Muslim legislators in the state legislature. And you’re seeing also a push at the local level at city councils,” said Colbeck when a slide titled “Civilization Jihad Techniques” came up on a screen.

The presentation, titled “Colbeck Explanatory Memorandum Part 1,” was posted on YouTube by an account called Sharia Crime Stoppers. The event, which was promoted on the United West’s website, described Colbeck as having “studied and learned the history of Sharia, the Muslim Brotherhood, and their plan to take down America.”

“One of his potential opponents is a Sharia-compliant Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed,” stated the website, which also had links to pages purporting El-Sayed an ISIS supporter.

It also claimed “El-Sayed may harbor Islamist convictions and be a Trojan horse are not unfounded… especially given the reality of what some have dubbed a ‘stealth jihad.’”

It is important to mention El-Sayed is a 33-year-old physician, who was described as charismatic and “the new Obama” by the Guardian.

If he gets elected in November he would be the country’s first Muslim governor — and the fact Colbeck and anti-Muslim hate groups are targeting him over groundless conspiracies is just abhorrent.

Unfortunately, there are dozens of examples of Republican officials attacking Muslims since 2015. A number of nonprofit groups and foundations have significantly facilitated propagation of Islamophobia in the U.S. by providing funding to right-wing think tanks and experts who disseminate hate and fear of Muslims.

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election victory, anti-Muslim groups like the Center for Security Policy and ACT for America rapidly rose to prominence.

These hate groups have painted a very grim and incorrect picture of the Islamic law, i.e. Sharia. For years, they have accused Muslim Americans of using Sharia to undermine the U.S. laws and touted an outrageous notion that Islamic laws would replace the laws of the land.

Colbeck is just another Republican pushing such rhetoric to undermine the credibility of his Muslim opponent and cultivate fear in peoples.

