GOP Lawmaker Blames ‘Deep State’ For Ordering Ben Carson’s Dining Set

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney’s take on the dining set bought by Ben Carson implies a staffer was the real culprit behind the extravagant purchase.

A Republican lawmaker has added to the controversy surrounding the infamous dining set bought by the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Attorney and New York Rep. Claudia Tenney is attributing the ethical trouble HUD Secretary Ben Carson is currently encountering to a conspiracy theory called “Deep State.”

Tenney was on the “Talk! of the Town" radio show in upstate New York when she dismissed the controversy around the $31,000 dining set. She blamed the supposedly abominable “deep state” for ordering the costly furniture.

Tenney said the controversy had been "misunderstood" and it was unfair to blame Carson for ordering the lavish dining set.

“First of all, I like Ben Carson a lot. I think he’s really trying to do a great job there. But his staffer, one of his key people, was in my office the other day to talk about some of the housing issues that we have in our region,” she said.

“Somebody in the Deep State, it was not one of his people apparently, ordered a table, like a conference room table or whatever it was for a room,” Tenney continued. “And that’s what the cost was. Ben Carson tried to—he said “you know how hard it is to turn it back because of the way that the procurement happens?”

The “deep state” refers to "a hybrid association of elements of government and parts of top-level finance and industry that is effectively able to govern the United States without reference to the consent of the governed as expressed through the formal political process."

It is very typical of advocates of Trump administration to drag the so-called deep state in matters where they are unable to give convincing arguments.

Since Trump has taken office, this term has been frequently used by his supporters who argue that a deep state – apparently involving the FBI, former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton – is aiming to undermine the commander-in-chief and obstruct his policy goals.

It is advisable for Trump’s Housing secretary that he sits with his Republican supporters and set his facts straight whether he was oblivious about an expenditure of $31,000 on agency’s new dining room furniture or he, along with his wife, were well aware about the expensive purchase as per the emails – or was it only his wife who got a little carried away with the taxpayers’ money because the New York Republican’s claims aren’t consistent with any of the above.

Carson has gone back and forth on his stance on the matter.

Just a day prior to Tenney’s interview in which she gave her line of thought on the issue by dragging in the deep state, Carson defended the notorious purchase in a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee by throwing his wife under the bus.

In face of the secretary’s claims that his wife was responsible for picking out the furniture along with the emails that were revealed indicating Carson’s involvement in the purchase, GOPer’s take on the matter doesn’t hold a lot of weight.

No wonder people are astounded by absurdity of Tenney’s assertion.

BREAKING: Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) is blaming the “Deep State” for ordering Ben Carson’s $31,000 dining set, rather than Ben Carson, his wife or his staff.



Are you F’ing kidding me? — Ed Krassenstein?? (@EdKrassen) March 22, 2018

Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York has said that most mass shooters are democrats and she blames the “deep state” for buying Ben Carson’s table. I have no words to clarify all that’s wrong with these statements but I’m assuming she’s insane. — Steven Baker (@StevenB58477994) March 22, 2018

Rep Claudia Tenney should get her head out of her deep state ass!



What dribble!



Blame the mythical deep state rather then Carsons horribly poor judgement!



Tenney should resign how embarrassing. She has been drunk watching to many reruns of X Files? https://t.co/Nyhix2kZE2 — Micheal Tarny (@MichalTarny) March 22, 2018

