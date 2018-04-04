GOP Lawmaker Links YouTube Shooting To Immigration Without Evidence

“We should be making sure we emphasize that any illegal in this state should be sent back whether he’s a criminal or not, but especially a criminal.”

MY “representative” CA-48, @DanaRohrabacher @RepRohrabacher exploited the opportunity of CA's YouTube HQ shooting & made false indignation’s that shooter is an immigrant w/zero evidence. Pack ur bags, I will knock on every door in OC’s #CA48 #VoteHimOuthttps://t.co/MTYLaovOAM — Jenny Espinoza (@Jennyyybanger) April 4, 2018

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) appeared on Fox Business Network and was about to talk about sanctuary cities when new broke out about shooting at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco, California.

While talking to the channel, the Republican lawmaker without evidence linked that the shooter could be an “illegal immigrant.”

“You were going to talk to me about sanctuary cities and the sanctuary state movement, and it fits right into what you are talking about right now. Would anyone be surprised? Would anyone listening to you right now say, ‘Well, this certainly wouldn’t be an illegal immigrant.’ Well, it could be! Everybody knows that it could be,” he said.

Rohrabacher further said, “We should be making sure we emphasize that any illegal in this state should be sent back whether he’s a criminal or not, but especially a criminal.”

Instead of challenging his statement, host of the show David Asman said, “You bring up an excellent point.”

The lawmaker was referring to shooting at YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco that wounded at least three people. The woman shooter also killed took her own life, as employees of the video website scrambled into the surrounding streets for safety.

The suspect was later identified as 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam of Southern California, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous law enforcement official.

She reportedly had a long running dispute with YouTube.

Last month, YouTube announced it would ban content promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories as well as videos that teach how to make guns.

Female mass shooters are rare. A recent Washington Post analysis shows only three out of 150 U.S. shootings with more than four victims since 1966 were done by women. In 2015, a husband and wife killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California.

Read More YouTube Headquarters Shooter Identified As Nasim Aghdam

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Shuji Kajiyama