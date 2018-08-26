John McCain Remembered: Tributes Pour In For The Maverick Republican

The Arizona senator earned bipartisan respect for his services to the United States. From current lawmakers to former presidents, tributes poured in to pay respect to the deceased war hero.

Sen. John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president as a self-styled maverick Republican in 2008, died at the age of 81.

The war hero, who was also a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, had been battling an aggressive brain cancer since July 2017.

The tragic news of his death came a day after his family announced McCain was discontinuing further cancer treatment.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years," said a statement from his office.

McCain earned bipartisan respect for his services to the United States. From current lawmakers to former presidents, tributes poured in to pay respect to the deceased senator.

Daughter Meghan McCain:

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump:

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama:

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Former President Jimmy Carter:

STATEMENT BY FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON THE PASSING OF SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN pic.twitter.com/dcuUIJp8tK — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) August 26, 2018

Former President George H. W. Bush:

statement by former President George H. W. Bush on the death of Senator John McCain of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/hxAs8AJYZg — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 26, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

JUST IN: Former Vice President Biden statement on the death of Senator John McCain. https://t.co/Mql3J9hmNs pic.twitter.com/XAWr1Ewevd — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 26, 2018

Former Vice President Al Gore:

My statement on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/ZuM18FUo31 — Al Gore (@algore) August 26, 2018

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.):

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

Former Attorney General Eric Holder:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC):

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.



….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin:

John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.

- Sarah Palin and family pic.twitter.com/KRvcIQ99cA — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

Naval Air Forces:

A man who served his country up until his last days...a true patriot and American hero. RIP, John Sidney McCain III. #selflessness #service #hero #FlyNavy pic.twitter.com/rLjFgXnv9x — flynavy (@flynavy) August 26, 2018

