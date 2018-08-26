© REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

John McCain Remembered: Tributes Pour In For The Maverick Republican

by
Rutaba Lodhi
The Arizona senator earned bipartisan respect for his services to the United States. From current lawmakers to former presidents, tributes poured in to pay respect to the deceased war hero.

John McCain

Sen. John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president as a self-styled maverick Republican in 2008, died at the age of 81.

The war hero, who was also a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, had been battling an aggressive brain cancer since July 2017.

The tragic news of his death came a day after his family announced McCain was discontinuing further cancer treatment.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years," said a statement from his office.

McCain earned bipartisan respect for his services to the United States. From current lawmakers to former presidents, tributes poured in to pay respect to the deceased senator.

Daughter Meghan McCain:

President Donald Trump:

Former President Barack Obama:

Former President Jimmy Carter:

Former President George H. W. Bush:

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

Former Vice President Al Gore:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.):

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):

Former Attorney General Eric Holder:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC):

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin:

Naval Air Forces:

