Alaska GOP Says ‘Jews Were Put In Ovens Because They Were Unarmed'

A Holocaust survivor blasted these comments as “historically inaccurate” and “offensive” to the millions of Jews who suffered at the hands of Hitler.

In yet another outrageous defense of gun control, Republican congressman Don Young suggested that “Jews could have survived the Holocaust had they been armed.”

Young attempted to advocate against gun control claiming stricter gun laws will make America less safe. The appalling comments have especially offended the Jewish community and survivors of Holocaust.

While speaking to a conference in Alaska, Young conveyed thoughts about gun law reforms. “How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia,” said the congressman.

Young, a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), insisted Jews were “put in the ovens because they were unarmed.”

These recorded comments were passed by Young’s Democratic rival Dimitri Shein to the Alaska Public Media.

However, Young is not the first Republican to make this claim. Arizona GOP Richard Mack claimed just a week ago that the anti-gun survivors of Florida school shooting were akin to “Hitler, Stalin, Lenin” because these tyrants also used “the exact same language” about guns.

The argument is preposterous. History’s tyrants never advocated for gun control. What they wanted was guns in the hands of their allies or select individuals whom they believed belonged to the superior race. The stricter gun laws were only meant to oppress the vulnerable minorities.

The Anti-Defamation League has repeatedly slammed such comparisons as inappropriate and offensive. In 2013, the organization’s national director stated, “We know that the national debate over gun control is one of the most divisive issues in the land, and while Americans are entitled to have strong opinions, there is also language that is inappropriate and offensive in any such discussion.”

“The idea that supporters of gun control are doing something akin to what Hitler’s Germany did to strip citizens of guns in the run-up to the Second World War is historically inaccurate and offensive, especially to Holocaust survivors and their families," ADL national director Abraham H. Foxman said.

Young seems to have a knack for insensitive commentary. In 2014, he suggested that suicide in Alaska "didn't exist until we got largesse from the government,” causing a media uproar.

Read More White House Omitted Jews In Holocaust Remembrance Speech On Purpose

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters