Republican Congressman Shows Off Loaded Gun While Meeting Constituents

"I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords," Ralph Norman said in an offensive rant.

In a climate ruled by fear, when students have to beg an indifferent government to regulate the sale of the weapons that could kill them, a Republican representative thought the best way to calm rattled parents was to show off his loaded gun.

Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, was meeting concerned constituents at a diner on Friday. During the meeting, he reportedly pulled out his .38 Smith & Wesson handgun and casually put it on the table for a few minutes.

The reason for this reassuring gesture: To make the point that, as many NRA T-shirts say, people kill people, not guns.

In a country whose citizens have been exhausted by the state’s love for firearms, Norman admitted he was “tired of the guns being blamed.”

Volunteers for the South Carolina chapter of a gun control group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense reported that Norman argued his constituents should feel safer with him carrying a gun.

Norman apparently believes it make other people around him feel safe.

“If someone walks into this restaurant shooting,” Norman said he told the constituents, “I’m going to shoot him. I’m going to protect you and everybody else in here.”

The Republican failed in putting his point across.

“Rep. Norman’s behavior today was a far cry from what responsible gun ownership looks like. I had looked forward to a respectful dialogue with my representative about common-sense gun violence prevention policies,” said Lori Freemon, volunteer with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for gun Sense in America. “Instead, I felt unsafe when he insisted on showing us his loaded gun and keeping it out on the table for much of our conversation.”

After missing his chance to actually have an open, honest dialogue with his constituents regarding his own toxic gun views, Norman decided to belittle an assassination attempt.

When questioned about the completely unnecessary gesture, Norman defensively said, "I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords."

Giffords, a former Arizona Democratic congresswoman, was shot during a meeting with constituents in 2011. Six people died and 19 were shot during the attack.

Mark Kelly, Giffords’ husband and a former astronaut, reminded Norman that he could never be Gabby.

When I think of @GabbyGiffords, I think of courage and public service, not intimidating constituents. You’re no Gabby, @RepRalphNorman. You pull out a gun when you are prepared and need to use it – not for a stunt. https://t.co/kkAHo2eSuE — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) April 6, 2018

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake blasted for Norman’s insensitive remarks on Twitter.

I sincerely hope you never have to experience what my friend @gabbygiffords experienced. But to suggest that she might have avoided being shot had she carried a weapon as she spoke to constituents that morning is inappropriate and inconsiderate. https://t.co/gnuSko0qcB — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) April 7, 2018

Meanwhile, people on Twitter slammed the Republican for pulling out a gun at the meeting and making insensitive remarks about Giffords.

What a miserable human being. This person should not be serving in congress. If anyone is connected to his opponent, please let me know as I would love to come and campaign for them.https://t.co/Jw5sdPmqqY — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 6, 2018

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman pulls out loaded gun in constituent meeting to make point about safety.



First, this is irresponsible gun ownership.



Second, it's a bullying tactic to control the conversation.



Third, don't bring Gabby Giffords into this.

https://t.co/DH4OHEILC2 pic.twitter.com/t1nTwhJIqT — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 6, 2018

10,000$ from the NRA inspires SC Rep. Ralph Norman to use textbook fear mongering — This is a false sense of security. This is offensive to the intelligence of the American people. We deserve better.#VoteThemOut https://t.co/w5QNPxNqWR — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 6, 2018

We’ve reached a critical juncture when someone elected to lead and enact policies on behalf of people mocks a courageous victim of gun violence to argue why guns should be respected. When guns matter more than people...https://t.co/mREHnm1IoB — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 7, 2018

Lets be perfectly clear, Norman: that is EXACTLY the textbook example of an irresponsible #GunOwner. You do NOT pull out a gun except to use it in ACTUAL self defense. You do NOT brandish it. You do NOT make a show of being armed…unless your goal IS to intimidate, which it WAS! — Steve Seidler (@GrayShadowTech) April 6, 2018

These Republicans like Rep. Ralph Norman are just gross. Pulling out a loaded gun at a constituent meeting and blaming Gabby Giffords for being shot in the face is just gross. There is no finding common ground with these people. I don't even want to be in the same room with them. — Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) April 6, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters/Yuri Gripa