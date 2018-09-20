© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

GOP Lawmaker Crudely Jokes About RBG Being Groped By Abraham Lincoln

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Rep. Ralph Norman opened a debate in his hometown by mocking the sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

 

 

GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who once sparked criticism for showing off his loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents, has joined the long list of Republicans who have publicly mocked the sexual assault allegations made by Palo Alto college professor Christine Blasey Ford against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Opening an election debate in his hometown, Norman asked the crowd at the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill if they had heard about the latest misconduct allegation in Washington, D.C, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston

He then proceeded to make a crude joke about iconic 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings?” Norman said. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.”

Needless to say, the tasteless joke did not draw much response from the audience.

As the local newspaper reported, Norman “appeared to elicit some scattered nervous laughter and applause.”

Social media users, including the official Twitter accounts of South Carolina Democratic Party and Kiwanis Club, also didn’t hold back their criticism:

 

 

 

 

 

Norman was facing off against his Democratic rival Archie Parnell in the debate when he cracked the offensive joke.

“My opponent apparently thinks sexual assault is a joke,” Parnell said in a statement. “It is not.”

The Republican candidate has not released a statement as of yet.

Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of assault, told The Washington Post she thought the judge would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

She alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Kavanaugh and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Ford as 15 at the time while her alleged assailant was 17-years-old. She described the altercation as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.

How Much Has Changed Since Anita Hill Accused A SCOTUS Nominee?

