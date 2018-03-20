NRA-Loving Republican Jokes About Shooting Democratic Congressman

A GOP candidate for secretary of state in Kentucky published a tweet that sounded like a threat against Yarmuth. Now, Republicans are distancing themselves.

Former member of the United States Secret Service and current Republican candidate for Kentucky secretary of state, Carl Nett, generated a great deal of bad publicity for himself after a very questionable tweet.

In response to a tweet by Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth calling representatives to wear an NRA "F" rating button every day until “the GOP finally stands up to the gun lobby and helps us pass common-sense gun safety legislation,” Nett told the congressman to “[m]ove it over just a bit. I was trained center mass.”

Clearly insinuating that he would use the lawmaker as target practice, Nett doesn’t seem to have given his comment much thought. Regardless, the backlash was almost instant as the tweet response was shared and criticized by Twitter users everywhere.

In no time, the tweet had been deleted, but not before this online comment was logged and treated as a potential threat.

According to David Habich, the spokesman for the FBI Louisville branch, officials are looking into this exchange seriously.

"FBI Louisville is aware of the tweet and is working with our law enforcement partners to determine the best course of action," Habich explained. "The FBI takes seriously all threats of violence."

According to a spokesperson for Yarmuth, Capitol Police “have directed officers to be diligent in reporting all threats to members' safety” following the horrific shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise. They, too, “are aware of this situation,” Yarmuth’s office added.

After the controversy had already turned into an FBI probe, Nett finally responded, saying that as a Secret Service agent, he was trained to die for any politician, even those he didn’t agree with.

"Friends, I protected Barack Obama, John Kerry, John Edwards, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton," Nett tweeted. "I voted for none of them. I would have DIED for any of them. My oath is to the Constitution. ALL politicians should keep that oath, first and foremost."

While Secret Service agents are, indeed, trained to take a bullet for an elected official, Nett was never too honorable about it in the first place.

In a 2016 tweet, Nett reportedly said he “bailed” from protecting President Barack Obama after serving him just a few times.

He then added, “I'm not a bullet sponge for just anybody.”

After this incident, many Kentucky Republicans distanced themselves from Nett.

Angela Leet, the former Louisville mayoral candidate and current councilwoman, said that while Nett worked in her campaign last year, he never served in any official capacity.

Republican Party spokesman Tres Watson also condemned Nett.

He issued a statement saying that the party believes the tweet was “inappropriate.”

"We condemn any suggestion of violence against public servants, even if in jest," he added.

Nett, who was scheduled to talk before a local GOP meeting, ended up being uninvited by Scott County GOP Chair Kathryn M. Stocks.

In a statement, she said:

"Originally, Mr. Nett had been scheduled to speak to the regular monthly meeting of the Scott County Republican Party this evening. That invitation has now been rescinded and there are no plans to offer another," she explained. "We call on Mr. Nett to publicly apologize to Congressman Yarmuth immediately."

Nett, who wants to be Kentucky’s secretary of state in 2019, has a competitor. Michael Adams, an attorney who also hopes to become the state’s secretary. In a tweet, the candidate slammed Nett for his deplorable behavior.

His opponent’s comments, he said, are "not only morally wrong, but embarrassing for the Republican Party, and Kentucky."

After this tweet turned into a major headache thanks to the potentially threatening tone of his comments, it's clear that his possible future as a politician may have come to an end.

If anything, we hope this serves as a reminder to others who find it funny to make shooting threats as a joke.