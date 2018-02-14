© Reuters

Americans Don't Need Prayers From Republicans Raking In Cash From NRA

GOP leaders have a habit of offering their "thoughts and prayers" for victims of gun violence. Meanwhile, they refuse to help avoid the next shooting.

 

It's not even been five months since the country witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history and yet another tragedy has unfolded in Florida.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Nikolas Cruz, allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing least 17 people. It was the 18th such attack this year — more than twice as many as this time last year — and it has not even been two full months into 2018.

As usual, President Donald Trump and several members of the Republican Party offered their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the shooting and all those impacted by it.

Meanwhile, the same people, Trump and several members of the Republican Party, categorically refuse to do anything - anything at all - that might help avoid further loss of life.

What's worse is that these people, Trump and several members of the Republican Party, have been raking in a large amount of cash from groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) that help manufacture the machines that kill the very people for whom these politicians offer "thoughts and prayers."

The hypocrisy is astounding, repulsive and also increasingly proving to be fatal.

Have a look:

 

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is praying for mass shootings to never happen but has done next to nothing to help prevent the. In fact, he has received a whopping $3,303,355 from the NRA over the course of his career as an elected official, according to The New York Times.

Others include:

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Co.)

 

NRA cash received: $3,879,064

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

 

NRA cash received: $3,124,273

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Co.)

 

NRA cash received: $800,544

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

 

NRA cash received: $4,418,012

Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

 

NRA cash received: $3,061,941

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.)

 

NRA cash received: $137,232

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.)

 

NRA cash received: $158,111

Not to forget, President Donald Trump:

 

A month before the November 2016 presidential election, NBC reported the NRA spent more than $36 million on Trump's campaign, which was more than the group ever had  spent on elections.

In return, Trump committed to expanding access to guns as president. Within a month of assuming office, he signed a measure into law that rescinds an Obama-era rule aimed at blocking gun sales to certain mentally ill people. He also backs the bill to create nationwide right to carry concealed gun.

He has even told the NRA they have "a true friend and champion in the White House."

Here's the thing: A majority of Americans support stringent gun laws. It's understandable since guns have killed more Americans since 1968 than all U.S. wars put together.

Americans care about the loss of human life.

Trump and the Republican party clearly do not.

