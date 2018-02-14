Americans Don't Need Prayers From Republicans Raking In Cash From NRA

GOP leaders have a habit of offering their "thoughts and prayers" for victims of gun violence. Meanwhile, they refuse to help avoid the next shooting.

It's not even been five months since the country witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history and yet another tragedy has unfolded in Florida.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Nikolas Cruz, allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing least 17 people. It was the 18th such attack this year — more than twice as many as this time last year — and it has not even been two full months into 2018.

As usual, President Donald Trump and several members of the Republican Party offered their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the shooting and all those impacted by it.

Meanwhile, the same people, Trump and several members of the Republican Party, categorically refuse to do anything - anything at all - that might help avoid further loss of life.

What's worse is that these people, Trump and several members of the Republican Party, have been raking in a large amount of cash from groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) that help manufacture the machines that kill the very people for whom these politicians offer "thoughts and prayers."

The hypocrisy is astounding, repulsive and also increasingly proving to be fatal.

Have a look:

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is praying for mass shootings to never happen but has done next to nothing to help prevent the. In fact, he has received a whopping $3,303,355 from the NRA over the course of his career as an elected official, according to The New York Times.

Others include:

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Co.)

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $3,879,064

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Please join me in praying for the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as their loved ones. Let us also show our gratitude to the courageous first responders. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $3,124,273

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Co.)

I'm devastated to hear about the tragedy in Florida. Praying today for the students and all those impacted. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $800,544

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $4,418,012

Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Heartbreaking news out of Florida. Jane and I send our prayers to the school, the community, and the victims of this tragedy. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $3,061,941

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.)

We all stand with the Parkland, Florida community and pray for the victims and families impacted by this tragedy. We thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical personnel who heroically worked to save lives today. — Barbara Comstock (@RepComstock) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $137,232

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.)

As we continue to learn more about the horrific situation at the high school in Parkland, FL, my prayers are with the students, teachers, their families, and our first responders. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) February 14, 2018

NRA cash received: $158,111

Not to forget, President Donald Trump:

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

A month before the November 2016 presidential election, NBC reported the NRA spent more than $36 million on Trump's campaign, which was more than the group ever had spent on elections.

In return, Trump committed to expanding access to guns as president. Within a month of assuming office, he signed a measure into law that rescinds an Obama-era rule aimed at blocking gun sales to certain mentally ill people. He also backs the bill to create nationwide right to carry concealed gun.

He has even told the NRA they have "a true friend and champion in the White House."

Here's the thing: A majority of Americans support stringent gun laws. It's understandable since guns have killed more Americans since 1968 than all U.S. wars put together.

Americans care about the loss of human life.

Trump and the Republican party clearly do not.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters