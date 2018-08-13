5-Year-Old Pit Bull Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted

The pit bull, previously named Valerie, was in immense pain and struggling for life when Ghetto Rescue found her in a neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

A 5-year old Pit Bull died after it was physically and sexually assaulted, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The dog, which has since been named Cargo, was found with a ruptured aorta and vaginal trauma in front of a house in Los Angeles, California, on August 6, according to Anaheim-based non profit group Ghetto Rescue.

LAPD Det. Al Erkelens told the Orange County Register about the crime and possible charges against the abuser of the dog.

“There are two possible crimes, bestiality which is a misdemeanor, and intentional injury to the dog that was meant to inflict pain, suffering or death to the dog. If [someone] did something to cause the aorta to rupture, that is a felony,” he said. “Sexual assault with dogs does occur. Most cases are reported either because they are seen or someone tells someone about it.”

The LAPD’s Animal Cruelty Task Force has launched an investigation related to animal abuse and has also issued a searched warrant, according to the reports.

What’s even more appalling, this is not as rare as many might think. Erkelens said his department responds to around 10 cases of bestiality every year.

A South Los Angeles resident told local news media that two people dropped the dog off in the neighborhood. She said she immediately tried to contact emergency services but no one responded, so she contacted Ghetto Rescue.

The police-founded rescue group reported Cargo’s condition was painful when they found her.

“Head down, she had a rope tied to her neck and she wasn’t going anywhere,” said Ghetto Rescue’s Dianty Marquez.

The abused canine died the following day.

The pit bull, which was previously named Valerie, had reportedly been adopted from the Orange County Animal Shelter on July 26.

The shelter agreed to co-operate with the authorities in their ongoing investigation.

“OC Animal Care is providing them all the information we have about Valerie and will continue to assist in their ongoing investigation,” read the statement on their website.

The dog’s rescuers named her Cargo at the time she was found.

The disturbing and tragic story drew attention of social media users, prompting them to start hashtag #CargoStrong is to encourage people to adopt animals.

This morning we are honoring the life of a beautiful dog who was killed. She was violated and beaten by her “adopter” until she died. My dog and I will be her voice! #JusticeForCargo #CargoStrong #BeTheirVoice #StopAnimalCruelty #EndAbuse ?????? pic.twitter.com/i14cJeaJp6 — Animal Advocate Dani (@philibottedd) August 11, 2018

I dare not to think about what Cargo had to endure. "She was adopted on a “clear the shelter” day for $17. The “adopter” gave her to someone else and she was beaten and raped so badly she suffered a heart rupture and then dumped on the side of the road..." #CargoStrong #rip #Dog pic.twitter.com/NtwlvNYjER — Miss Emmsinger ?? (@MissEmmsinger) August 11, 2018

#CargoStrong is a campaign that @ghettorescue started in honor of a dog named Valerie n the many dogs like her. Her death is under investigation, but it was clear she was abused before her death. She was abandoned on the sidewalk injured n left alone. Luckily, someone found her pic.twitter.com/GHuDxvW1Ho — Social_Girl15 (@social_girl15) August 11, 2018

A beautiful female pit bull type dog was adopted from a California shelter, then violated and abused to death. I will always adopt and rescue and remember Cargo. #JUSTICEFORCARGO, #cargostrong pic.twitter.com/AsZ5yNKeoN — Laurel Owen (@laurelmarie39) August 12, 2018

Hearing the story about "Precious Cargo" broke my heart.. Extremely thankful for rescues like GRFF. You guys inspire me to keep pushing towards my goal of one day running my own rescue. Keep doing you?? #CargoStrong #GRFF #adoptdontshop — Corinne Strohl (@CorinneStrohl) August 12, 2018

