© Rick Stufflebean/EyeEm via Getty Images

5-Year-Old Pit Bull Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted

by
editors
The pit bull, previously named Valerie, was in immense pain and struggling for life when Ghetto Rescue found her in a neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

Dog

A 5-year old Pit Bull died after it was physically and sexually assaulted, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The dog, which has since been named Cargo, was found with a ruptured aorta and vaginal trauma in front of a house in Los Angeles, California, on August 6, according to Anaheim-based non profit group Ghetto Rescue.

LAPD Det. Al Erkelens told the Orange County Register about the crime and possible charges against the abuser of the dog.

“There are two possible crimes, bestiality which is a misdemeanor, and intentional injury to the dog that was meant to inflict pain, suffering or death to the dog. If [someone] did something to cause the aorta to rupture, that is a felony,” he said. “Sexual assault with dogs does occur. Most cases are reported either because they are seen or someone tells someone about it.”

The LAPD’s Animal Cruelty Task Force has launched an investigation related to animal abuse and has also issued a searched warrant, according to the reports.

What’s even more appalling, this is not as rare as many might think. Erkelens said his department responds to around 10 cases of bestiality every year. 

A South Los Angeles resident told local news media that two people dropped the dog off in the neighborhood. She said she immediately tried to contact emergency services but no one responded, so she contacted Ghetto Rescue.

The police-founded rescue group reported Cargo’s condition was painful when they found her.

“Head down, she had a rope tied to her neck and she wasn’t going anywhere,” said Ghetto Rescue’s Dianty Marquez.

The abused canine died the following day.

The pit bull, which was previously named Valerie, had reportedly been adopted from the Orange County Animal Shelter on July 26.

The shelter agreed to co-operate with the authorities in their ongoing investigation.

“OC Animal Care is providing them all the information we have about Valerie and will continue to assist in their ongoing investigation,” read the statement on their website.

The dog’s rescuers named her Cargo at the time she was found.

The disturbing and tragic story drew attention of  social media users, prompting them to start hashtag #CargoStrong is to encourage people to adopt animals.

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Dogs Freed From Korean Meat Farm Before They Can Be Turned Into Soup

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Rick Stufflebean/EyeEm via Getty Images

Tags:
animal abuse animal cruelty crime dog news pit bull rape sexual assault united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.