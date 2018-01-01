German All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Bans Eater Because He Ate Too Much

“When I went to the checkout, I wanted to tip, but the waiter did not want to accept that,” the 30-year-old said.

A sushi restaurant in Germany has reportedly banned a man from its restaurant after he ate too much.

Jaroslav Bobrowski went to eat an all-you-can-eat deal at Running Sushi, a restaurant in the city of Landshut, Germany. He arrived at the eatery and reportedly ate 100 plates of sushi from the revolving carousel.

The deal was for 16 Euros and after eating the food, Bobrowski paid the amount to the waiter. However, he was told he shouldn’t come to the restaurant again. The man tried to make amends and offered to pay a good tip but all his efforts went in vain.

Owner of the restaurant said although the 30-year-old is a regular customer at his restaurant, his recent meal crossed the line and that it was something “not normal.”

Bobrowski later said he follows a special diet in which he fasts for 20 hours every day and only eats for four hours. It was a normal day for him and he decided to break his fast at the restaurant.

However, he didn’t know the act would end up in him being banned from the eatery.

“When I went to the checkout, I wanted to tip, but the waiter did not want to accept that. I was told by the restaurant's owner and ched that I'm banned from now on because I'm eating too much. I was stunned,” said Bobrowski.

He also complained that while he was eating, none of the waiters or staff of the restaurant objected but they went ahead and took the extreme step later on.

“He eats for five, that's not normal. I myself am dead after 13 plates, but he always took five or seven plates at a time. This created a big hole on the sushi carousel and the other guests were asking if we had any more fish,” said host Tan Le.

According to the Eater, the restaurant has kept the price of the all-you-can-eat deal comparatively low and makes most of the money from the all-you-can-eat nights drinks that customers order, but Bobrowski didn’t order any drinks and only had tea.

However, it is still nonprofessional on the restaurant’s part to firstly name a deal all-you-can eat, if it comes with limits. Also, banning a regular customer just because he didn’t buy drinks instead of politely asking him to buy those, also makes the restaurant look extremely amateur.

