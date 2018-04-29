Manager Asks Black Man To Move Tables For A Regular White Customer

“The Plano police show up. They jump out of the car and I thought what would happen if I didn't leave? I do believe it’s because of who I am and how I look.”

A motivational speaker and his wife who were about to order drinks at a restaurant in Plano, Texas, were reportedly asked to leave because of their skin color.

Johnny Wimbrey, who is black, went to Sambuca 360 with his wife and sat on a non-reserved table for two. As they seated, a waiter handed them menu cards. Minutes later, the restaurant manager arrived and asked the two to move tables.

Wimbrey said he refused to change their table because they had a nice view and were comfortable there. However, once he declined the offer the manager got aggressive and asked them to leave because he reportedly wanted to give the table to a regular white customer.

That is when the two got into an argument.

"I said, 'No I think we want to sit here. We have a great view. It's only a table for two.' We declined the offer respectfully,” said Wimbrey.

“You can pay the tab. You are leaving,” said the Sambuca manager.

Wimbrey asked him, “Why am I leaving?”

“Because I don't like you,” replied the manager.

“What did I do wrong?” asked Wimbrey.

To which the manager responded, “I tell you to leave right now or I will call the police.”

It didn’t end there. The unnamed manager then accused Wimbrey of trespassing.

“You need to leave now. What you are doing wrong is trespassing,” he said.

The manager then called Plano Police and Wimbrey said that was the point he decided to leave the premises because he didn’t want to get arrested for no reason.

"The Plano police show up. They jump out of the car and I thought what would happen if I didn't leave? I do believe it’s because of who I am and how I look that they asked me to move tables. I walked in as a normal person, and I should be able to come in as a normal person and listen to some music,” said the motivational speaker.

In wake of the incident, the restaurant issued an apology.

"We apologize for the miscommunication with our guest on Saturday night, which resulted from a mix-up at our host stand. Sambuca has no tolerance for discrimination and always wants to make every guest feel welcome and respected,” said Sambuca 360.

Read More Native American Man Allegedly Kicked Out Of Store For His Race

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Sergei Karpukhin