Restaurant Servers Support Sexual Assault Survivors With ‘Tip Out Day’

Establishments in London, Singapore, and Canada are joining a slew of other United States-based restaurants and bars participating in the action.

As the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have shined a new spotlight on sexual assault and harassment, other initiatives to curb these issues have also drawn more attention.

One such effort is Tip Out Day, which is a day each year that waitstaff and bartenders throughout the country raise money for sexual assault-focused charities in their communities. This year, the action is set to take place on Sunday, April 8.

The first Tip Out Day occurred just last year in New Orleans, and the concept is that servers commit to donating their tips for an entire day to organizations that help sexual assault survivors, according to Uproxx.

It’s no secret that sexual harassment is rampant in the food service industry, particularly in establishments where alcohol is served. Tip Out Day is backed by Shift Change, which is a charity that aims to change restaurant culture in an effort to end sexual harassment.

Participating servers get to choose which cause they want their tips to be donated to, and at the end of the night, the money is distributed to the organization they picked.

Mark Schettler and Molly Lebow are the Tip Out Day co-founders who were already in the habit of making informal donations every Thursday before rolling out this annual fundraiser.

As the general manager at the popular Bar Tonique in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter, Schettler and his staff would put aside a portion of their tips to donate to a different charity each week. The organization would typically be chosen by the first bar regular to walk through the door that day.

Because cash generally flows immediately through the bar, particularly in the form of tips, donating was quick and simple.

“We would take our money at the end of the night and put a check in the mail the next day,” Schettler said.

While Tip Out Day may have begun as a small local effort in New Orleans, it certainly didn't end there. The initiative garnered mainstream attention and is now being recognized as an international movement. Establishments in London, Singapore, and Canada are joining a slew of other United States-based restaurants and bars participating in the action.

Our society needs a lot more of these types of simple, grassroots efforts that get individuals involved in making a difference in their own communities and then spread far and wide. Real change starts from within, and Tip Out Day is a brilliant way for people who are in the industry to make a safer environment for themselves and their customers.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pixabay, LuckyLife11