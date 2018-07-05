Richard Spencer Booted From Europe En Route To Speak At Neo-Nazi Event

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer was heading to Sweden to be a surprise guest for a nationalist event, however, he was turned away by Polish immigration agents.

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer was booted from Europe before he could speak in Sweden at an alt-right conference.

According to Newsweek, Spencer arrived in Poland with plans of entering Europe’s free travel zone known as the Schengen Area. He was heading to Sweden to be a surprise guest for a nationalist event, however, he was turned away by Polish immigration agents.

Altright.com was the group behind organizing the conference. The head of the Nordic branch, Christoffer Dulny, tweeted that Spencer had been barred from entering the country.

“Very sad news: Richard Spencer who would be our secret guest here at Almedalen has been stopped at a European airport and refused to travel,” Dulny tweeted in Swedish, according to Newsweek. “The global anarchist lives and thrives.”

Although Spencer couldn’t attend the conference in person, technology allowed him to still give his speech to the audience of white supremacists at the conference.

Dulny tweeted an image of the screen accompanied by the caption, “Our friend Richard Spencer holds an exclusive speech to an audience here in Almedalen via Skype. He has been banished from Europe for several years because his views are judged to be dangerous. Global anarchist.”

Spencer then retweeted Dulny’s post and wrote, “Mustache Nationalism knows no borders,” presumably referencing his new Adolf Hitler-like facial hair he can be seen sporting in the picture.

Mustache Nationalism knows no borders https://t.co/uNyy6HTETo — Richard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) July 5, 2018

Spencer has been a figurehead of the nationalist movement for many years but he gained more notoriety after last August’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent and deadly when an alt-right supporter rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Following that tragic event, Dulny was banned from traveling to the United States as he was one of the many nationalist leaders in attendance.

This is not Spencer’s first time being kicked out of Europe; he was arrested and deported from Hungary back in 2014 after hosting another conference organized by the U.S.-based National Policy Institute, which he is president of.

However, 2018 has been a particularly rough year for him and his hateful agenda as he was forced to cancel a nationwide college speaking tour because of weak attendance and he’s been removed from several crowdfunding sites where he was trying to collect donations for his legal fees in lawsuits related to the Charlottesville rally.

Alas, there is no sympathy for racist bigots who have no one to blame for their misfortune but themselves. Karma is having its way with Spencer and the result is quite gratifying. His vitriol is being widely rejected at home and abroad, and no mustache is going to change that.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, V@s