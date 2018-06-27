These Are The Richest Families Of The World

Eleven families from the United States made it to the list candy, oil, fashion and industries also made it to the list.

Not everyone is lucky to be born into a wealthy family but some people are fortunate enough to be born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, 25 families in the world have fortune that not only their children but their generations to come can enjoy. These families have gathered together $1.1 trillion of the world's wealth.

Walton Family – Walmart

Wealth: $151.5 billion

The richest of the clan is the Walton family. Sam Walton founded the retail company when he bought the first store in 1945. Today the company has some 12,000 stores across the globe and has annual sales worth $500 billion.

After Sam’s death, his eldest son, Rob, became the chairman of the company.

Koch Family –Koch Industries

Wealth: $98.7 billion

The Wood River Oil and Refining Company was founded by Fred Koch in 1940. His four sons, Frederick, Charles, David and William, inherited the company which let to a feud regarding the ownership of the company over the years.

In early 1980s, as a result of the feud two of the sons, Fredrick and William left the company leaving it in the hands of David and Charles.

The company then grew into conglomerate Koch Industries that now have annual revenue of around $100 billion.

Mars Family – Mars

Wealth: $89.7 billion

In 1883, Frank Mars learned to hand-dip a chocolate as a schoolboy and that it is when the confectionary giant, The Mars, was born.

The company is best known for its goodies such as, M&Ms, Milky Way and the Mars bar. Today the company makes annual revenue of around $35 billion. The company is entirely owned by the Mars family who rarely make public appearances.

Van Damme, De Spoelberch and De Mevius Families – Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Wealth: $54.1 billion

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a collective enterprise which is owned and controlled by three Belgian families: the Van Dammes, the De Spoelberchs and the De Meviuses.

The brew making company has made several mergers since 1987 and today brands such as – Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's and Leffe – are products of the company.

Dumas Family – Hermes

Wealth: $49.2 billion

The company was established in 1837 by Thierry Hermes in Paris. Later in 1902, his grandsons Emile Maurice Hermes and Adolphe Hermes took charge of the company and started working as joint-presidents.

However, it was Jean-Louis Dumas, Emile’s grandson, who turned the brand into a global giant in luxury fashion. He died in 2010 and the business is now controlled by his nephew Axel Dumas.

Other families that made it to the list of the top 25 are:

The Wertheimer Family’s company Chanel is based in Paris, France. They have an estimated wealth of $45.6 billion.

The Ambani Family who own the Reliance Industries in Mumbai, India have an estimated net worth of $43.4 billion.

Quandt Family’s luxury car company BMW is based in Munich, Germany. They have an estimated wealth of $42.7 billion.

Cargill and MacMillan Families,’ who own the food agriculture and industrial company Cargill, have a worth of $42.3 billion.

Drug company Boehringer Ingelheim based in Ingelheim, Germany was owned and controlled by Boehringer and von Baumbach Families. It has an estimated worth of $42.2 billion.

