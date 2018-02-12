Republican Compares Undocumented Immigrants To 'Messy, Mean Raccoons'

“We are becoming a nation of victims where every Tom, Ricardo and Hasid is a special group with special rights… The raccoons have got to go.”

A deputy mayor in New Jersey has come under fire after he compared undocumented immigrants to a raccoon infestation and praised President Donald Trump as the exterminator.

Rick Blood (R), who is the deputy mayor of Roxbury Township, made the comments in a now-deleted Facebook post in which he commended Trump for his policies against undocumented immigrants.

“You’ve been on vacation for two weeks, you come home, and your basement is infested with raccoons. Hundreds of rabid, messy, mean raccoons have overtaken your basement. You want them gone immediately. You call the city, 4 different exterminators, but nobody can handle the job. But there is this one guy and he guarantees you to get rid of them, so you hire him,” Blood wrote in the post.

He added, “Here’s why we want Trump… The country is a mess because politicians suck, the Republicans and Democrats can be two-faced & gutless, and illegals are everywhere. We want it all fixed! This country is weak, bankrupt, our enemies are making fun of us, we are being invaded by illegals, We are becoming a nation of victims where every Tom, Ricardo, and Hasid is a special group with special rights… The raccoons have got to go.”

The deputy mayor’s post created an instant stir and people called him out for his choice of words. After severe backlash, Blood came forward with another post suggesting he saw the criticism coming and then offered an apology.

“It is out in the public sphere and as such it is likely to exist in the digital world for quite a while. I apologize for the post. There are those who will take advantage of this post to support their own position unfortunately on both sides of the issue,” he wrote in part of the post.

In the 3-paragraph post he also said that he didn’t write the post himself but copied it because he thought it was thought provoking.

Unfortunately for Blood, it doesn’t matter whether it was his original post or not. His sentiments are the same and his half-baked apology only insults and humiliates a large population of our country.

Despite the fact that undocumented immigrants play a huge part in the country’s economy and pay a huge amount in taxes, Trump along with his aides continue to utter derogatory remarks against them.

The inflammatory post by the deputy mayor goes to show the intolerance of Republicans towards undocumented immigrants and speaks volumes about their hate-filled mentality.

Read More Senator Confirms Trump Made 'Shithole' Remark

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Lucy Nicholson