Rick Santorum: Forget NRA, Blame Single Mothers For Mass Shootings

In yet reminder of how far some conservative politicians go to defend the National Rifle Association and the country’s lax gun laws, former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum just blamed single-mother households for the United States’ gun violence pandemic.

Over a week after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 innocent people including students and educators, the right wing pro-gun advocate spoke about how the government is never going to ban certain firearms and “the idea that we are even focused on this when there are so many other issues that much more relevant to the systemic problem we have in this country.”

The problem Santorum is talking about: the lack of fathers in the home.

“Gun control is a debate we need to have,” the ex-Pennsylvania senator told the “State of the Union” panel. “Another debate we need to have is something that’s also common in these shootings: the fact that these kids come from broken homes without dads. And that is not something that we’re talking about and that is a commonality.”

He didn’t stop there.

“We want to talk about things we can work together on?” Santorum continued. “How about working together to try to see what we can do to get more dads involved in the lives of young kids?”

Of course, at this point, host Jake Tapper intervened and reminded his guest that Cruz’s father had died and “it wasn’t a broken home.” In fact, the 19-year-old committed the horrific massacre shortly after the death of his mother, so is his mother still to blame for what happened?

Unfortunately, this is certainly not the first time Santorum, a Christian extremist, has blamed single mothers for the most outrageous things.

For instance during a February 1994 campaign event, the Republican famously said, “We are seeing the fabric of this country fall apart, and it’s falling apart because of single moms.”

He also attributed homes with single parent to the rise in crimes.

“What we have is moms raising children in single-parent households simply breeding more criminals,” Santorum said at the time.

Unsurprisingly, social media users had a lot to say about the right-wing politicians’ latest, sexist remarks targeting hardworking women who are raising their children all on their own.

Gun control is too hard for Rick Santorum. Much easier to get a father in every home. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 25, 2018

.@RickSantorum cited “broken homes without dads” as being something that is “common in these shootings.”



How does he explain the fact that there aren’t mass shootings in nations with higher divorce rates than the US like Belgium, Spain and Hungary? https://t.co/B42h09gscR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 26, 2018

So, rick santorum thinks school shootings are the result of—not guns—but, no dads in the home.



What the entire fuck. — Black Women Warned U (@sillyauntie) February 25, 2018

After watching Rick Santorum say on CNN that we should focus on pressing issues—not gun control—all I can say is 4 adults died in Benghazi on a dangerous assignment and GOP/FOX went nuts. 14 innocent children died in Parkland. WHERE ARE OUR GUN VIOLENCE HEARINGS, CONGRESS? — Robin Abcarian (@AbcarianLAT) February 25, 2018

😂😂 Rick Santorum just blamed the mass shootings on lack of fathers in the shooters homes. He actually said we need more dads.



So there it is - more dads not less guns. Pathetic angle @RickSantorum — Andrew R (@kidcue) February 25, 2018

What does not having a father in the home have anything to do with it? That's kind of sexist... No one's making the argument about mothers not being in the home for single-father families, Rick Santorum... #CNNSOTU — Matt Griffin (@mattgriffinreal) February 25, 2018

@CNNSotu Rick Santorum likes to blame single mothers for mass shootings. Columbine shooter was a two parent household! You ass!! — Witch (@WitchCandee) February 25, 2018

