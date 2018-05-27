Rick Santorum On Lost Migrant Children: 'We Lose People All The Time'

“I think the idea that they’re ‘lost’ is hyperbole to try and create an issue where I don’t really think there is one. We lose people all the time in a lot of other government programs.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly proved how little regard it has for immigrants seeking refuge in the country – and the recent shocking news concerning the immigrant kids proved the government was not only separating children from their parents, it also miserably failed in protecting them.

But what’s worse is the administration’s nonchalance concerning the 1,500 missing migrant children, like it wasn’t their responsibility to look after the unaccompanied children who arrived at the border seeking shelter. Now they are out there somewhere, exposed to risks of exploitation in the form of human trafficking and forced labor.

Former GOP Senator from Pennsylvania Rick Santorum recently appeared on CNN’s "State of the Union" and dumped the blame on parents for putting their kids at risk by hoping to seek refuge in the United States.

Not only did he criticize parents for wishing for a better quality of lives for their kids, the Republican went on to say it’s their “moral obligation” their children don’t end up at the hands of immigration authorities.

“At some point the parents have to take responsibility for their children,” said Santorum.

After the former senator conveniently put the onus back on parents for the administration’s policy, he went on to assert just because the government didn’t know of the children’s whereabouts it didn’t necessarily mean it had lost them.

“They were placed in vetted homes,” Santorum said of the children. “The question is, they haven’t had communication with these previously vetted sponsors. Does that mean that they’re lost? No.”

“That means there’s a process going on right now to try and find why these sponsors haven’t checked back in to give us their location,” he added.

On April 26, the Department of Health and Human Services revealed the agency had "lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children it placed with sponsors in the United States."

According to the assistant secretary of the agency, Steven Wagner, these migrant children were forcibly separated from their parents at the border by federal officials between October and December 2017.

Despite the agency’s claims, Santorum thought the idea of hundreds of being lost is just an exaggeration to create an issue which apparently wasn’t a big deal for him.

“I think the idea that they’re ‘lost’ is hyperbole to try and create an issue where I don’t really think there is one,” Santorum continued. “Other than the fact that the bureaucracy — surprise, surprise — doesn’t work very well.”

Fortunately, not everyone in the panel agreed with him. In fact, one of them even called him out for downplaying a predicament that has rocked the nation.

“If you think 1,500 children being lost is not an issue, then there’s something definitely wrong,” fellow panelist and former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle interjected. “The government has said that they’ve lost track of them, that’s another word for lost.”

Santorum, however, refused to back down.

“That doesn’t mean that these kids are out there — there are logical explanations, and again we’re talking about a government system,” he replied. “And you all know Bill [Kristol] and I will sit here forever and tell you how inadequate a lot of these government agencies are at doing a lot of things. I mean, we lose people all the time in a lot of other government programs.”

Predictably, the former senator’s off-handed remarks about such a dire issue didn’t go amiss and people called him out on Twitter.

Rick Santorum on the 1,475 missing immigrant children:



"We lose people all the time!"



No wonder you are no longer a Senator @RickSantorum. You don't normalize losing 1,475 innocent children! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 27, 2018

Rick Santorum just claimed that the lost children are not really lost, saying, “we just don't know where they are."



That means they are lost!!!!!#WhereAreTheChildren — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 27, 2018

On CNN, Rick Santorum said they're not lost, "we just don't know where they are."



He must be talking about his decency and dignity.#WhereAreTheChildren — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 27, 2018

Rick Santorum hates children. First he says they should take CPR classes rather than march against gun violence. Now he says 1500 migrant children ripped from their mothers aren’t missing. “We just dont know where they are.”



Except some of them were sold into human trafficking! — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 27, 2018

Banner Image Credit: Reuters, Edgard Garrido