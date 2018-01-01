Rick Santorum: Kids Should Learn CPR, Not Protest Gun Violence

“How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter?”

Rick Santorum, who infamously told a young DREAMer that the U.S. was not her country, who blamed single mothers for mass shootings, just said teenage activists should take CPR classes, in case there is another shooting, instead of advocating for, what he called, "phony gun laws."

While appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Santorum, who is a commentator on the show, said:

“How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter?”

It is important to mention here that these distasteful comments come just a day after thousands of people, especially students, marched across the country to protest against gun violence in the U.S.

Ignoring the fact that the young activists were calling for change that could help save lives, Santorum said how students should, instead, focus on individual action.

“They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?,‘” he said.

“Instead of going and protesting and saying, 'Oh, someone else needs to pass a law to protect me.’”

Two things: Firstly, the students were out on the streets in solidarity with victims of gun violence, especially the type perpetrated by AR-15, which an assault weapon, which inflicts ounds that require more than just CPR.

Secondly, Rick Santorum is a horrible person.

