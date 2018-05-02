Riders Hang Upside Down For 2 Hours As Roller Coaster Stalls In Japan

"It's scary to think (what would have happened) if we had been on board. I don't want to ride it anymore,” said a 42-year-old woman.

More than 60 people had to be rescued after being left trapped upside down more than 20 metres in the air when the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster broke down at Universal Studios #Japan theme park in Osaka. https://t.co/MZ2K39Vto9 pic.twitter.com/d4UBSZgjTJ — McMe (@McNEWSme) May 2, 2018

More than sixty people got the fright of their lives after a roller coaster stuck midway for two hours in Osaka, Japan.

Riders on the Flying Dinosaur roller coaster at the Jurassic Park themed section in western Japan’s Universal Studios were trapped and were upside down some 100 feet off the ground after the coaster carriages suddenly stopped midway.

After the coaster stopped, an emergency evacuation process started and the amusement park staff removed passengers through an emergency passage. However, the entire process took two long terrifying hours.

Thankfully, all passengers were removed safely and no injuries were reported.

The amusement park issued an apology after the incident and said the unfortunate incident occurred due a malfunction in the ride’s censors. The ride was operational after repairs and safety checks.

The incident left people horrified.

"It's scary to think (what would have happened) if we had been on board. I don't want to ride it anymore,” said a 42-year-old woman.

Another 24-year-old woman said the ride is terrifying and the authorities must make necessary amends to operate is safely.

However, for some adventurous riders the incident didn’t change anything as just moments after it was reopened, people gathered and queued up to take the ride.

A similar incident took place in 2016 when eight passengers got stranded on the 30 feet in the air on the "world's most terrifying roller coaster," the Saw, for more than 90 minutes. The lot had to be lowered to safety as the crew carried out an "assisted exit" from the 100-foot Saw ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey.

In the same year, a roller coaster in at a theme park in North Lanarkshire, Scotland veered off its tracks and came crashing down on a children’s ride. As a result at least 10 people, including eight children, suffered injuries.

Read More Video Shows Amusement Park Ride Topple Over During Test Run

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Benoit Tessier