Right-Wing Figures Urge Trump Aides To Carry Concealed Weapons

The Trump administration is facing widespread criticism in the wake of its notorious “zero tolerance” policy which has callously ripped families apart at the border apart.

As a result of the draconian policy, three Trump officials got their dinner plans interrupted, in just a matter of a week. At first, it was White House adviser Stephen Miller who was called a “fascist” while he dined at Espita Mezcaleria, a Southern Mexican-inspired restaurant located in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Then, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, was “shamed” out of a Mexican restaurant by a group of demonstrators who chanted "if kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace" as Nielsen attempted to dine with a male companion.

The latest in line to get booted out of a the Red Hen restaurant was White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders who tried to dine at an eatery in Virginia along with her family.

As expected, instead of talking about the main issue behind the incidents, right-wing figures are playing the victim card and are urging Trump aides to carry guns.

Infamous conspiracy theorist and “Infowars” host Alex Jones just rolled out yet another absurd theory and said Trump supporters must patrol the Red Hen because he believes people will vandalize the eatery and then blame conservatives for the damages.

“I’m telling you, the left is going to hit the Red Hen in the next 48 hours, 99 percent chance,” Jones said in the clip, first reported by Media Matters for America. “And when they do hit it, we can blow their operation in another devastating victory if somebody just politely goes and sits there and watches it with a camera rolling, you will catch them.”

As if the bizarre theory wasn’t enough that other conservatives took the moment as an opportunity and advocated for gun rights.

Emily Miller, author of the book Emily Gets Her Gun, tweeted her thoughts and said advised Trump aides to carry a gun whenever they are not in a federal building.

“I'm serious about this -- when they aren't in a federal building, Trump aides should carry a gun to defend themselves from the radical crazy people. Better safe than sorry,” she said in the tweet.

Other pro-gun advocates also jumped in.

John Lott Jr., president of the conservative Crime Prevention Research Center, told the Examiner, “There are simply not enough police in D.C. or Virginia or Maryland to protect all Trump officials at their homes and when they go out to restaurants. Getting a concealed handgun permit would be helpful to protect themselves and their family.”

John Banzhaf III, a professor of law at George Washington University, also had similar views as he said high-level Trump officials who are easily recognized by the public should consider applying for a concealed weapon’s license.

Under the inhumane “zero-tolerance” policy, at least 2,500 children have been separated from their parents. Although Trump caved into the mounting political pressure and ended the family separations policy, thousands of families still remain apart and their future is still in limbo.

Rather than realizing that how serious the situation is, as migrant children remain to be scattered around the country in migrant camps with nowhere to go, right-wing figures are busy throwing conspiracy theories and promoting measures that have claimed scores of innocent lives.

