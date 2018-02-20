Trump Jr. Likes Conspiracy Theory Tweets Attacking Shooting Survivor

A far-right blogger shared a teenage survivor’s photo with the word “EXPOSED” written in red, slamming him for being the son of a former FBI agent.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., appears to like conspiracy theories — quite literally.

Early on Tuesday, Twitter users noticed that the president’s son pressed the “Like” button on two tweets discussing a conspiracy theory involving one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, 17-year-old David Hogg.

According to the first post, the student was coached in his anti-Trump activism by his dad, a former FBI agent.

The tweet, which came from Graham Ledger, a host on the right-wing news outlet OANN, links to a Gateway Pundit article that appears to claim that the student is trying to push a false narrative by defending the FBI while blaming the president for the shooting.

DonaldJTrumpJr liked this tweet: https://t.co/CBk03EEFjo — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) February 20, 2018

While The Daily Beast claimed that it’s possible that Trump Jr. accidentally liked the post, he had spent the whole morning sharing tweets that defended his dad. But then again, it couldn't be just an "accident" as he also “liked” yet another post talking about the student.

In it, the user promoted an article claiming that the “Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau.”

DonaldJTrumpJr liked this tweet: https://t.co/7ubzRmP6kh — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) February 20, 2018

It’s almost as if the president’s son was accusing his political opponents of defending the FBI and what they call the “deep state.”

We can only wonder how this could negatively impact future policies as Trump Jr. might end up using his influence with the president to urge him to act on the FBI.

After survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting held rallies and protests to ask the government for tighter gun laws so that no more children die like their classmates who lost their lives in the Valentine’s Day massacre in Parkland, a far-right group has started campaigning against the teenagers for demanding an end to gun violence.

David Hogg, a senior in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was in his AP Environmental Science class when he heard the gunshots. Later, in an impassioned speech, he asked lawmakers to keep politics aside and prevent other students from such mass shootings in the future. He has lost 17 of his school friends and educators.

“We’re children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together. Come over your politics and get something done,” Hogg said during a rally demanding action.

But now he is being targeted by Gateway Pundit, a far-right blog that has press credentials from the Trump White House. A post published by the site’s White House correspondent Lucian Wintrich featured Hogg’s photo with the word “EXPOSED” written in red.

They are targeting Hogg because his father was a former FBI agent. Hogg already shared this information on national television.

Following President Donald Trump’s senseless tweet bashing the FBI (and not the NRA) for the horrendous massacre, the blog claimed Hogg’s father is imploring him to talk about gun control to take the heat off the federal agency.

Hogg is “heavily coached on lines and is merely reciting a script,” said Wintrich after playing a clearly doctored video of the survivor having difficulty in answering some questions.

“Why would the child of an FBI agent be used as a pawn for anti-Trump rhetoric and anti-gun legislation? Because the FBI is only looking to curb YOUR Constitutional rights and INCREASE their power. We’ve seen similar moves by them many times over. This is just another disgusting example of it,” the blogger continued.

This cruel story that targets survivors, who are trying to make the government take responsible steps, is gaining popularity among other far-right groups.

#RT @GrahamLedger: Could it be that this student is running cover for his dad who Works as an FBI agent at the Miami field office Which botched tracking down the Man behind the Valentine day massacre? Just wondering. Just connecting some dots… https://t.co/eMFOepw0Me — One America News (@OANN) February 20, 2018

Bradley Blakeman, a member of the George W. Bush administration, lobbyist and frequent television pundit, also promoted the story.

This kid is a shill. He bragged about the number of interviews he is doing and is playing to the camera like he... https://t.co/6Gjt99frjt — Bradley Blakeman (@BlakemanB) February 20, 2018

Blakeman didn’t think twice before calling this brave survivor “shill,” making it clear to everyone there is no humanity left inside of him.

Another article on Gateway Pundit by Kristinn Taylor attacked Hogg and fellow students Delaney Tarr, Cameron Kasky and Emma González.

The peg of this article was the fact that these students smiled like rock stars in a photo.

The malicious article was titled: “Student School Massacre Survivors and CBS Reporter Party Like Rock Stars.”

However, the survivors were not partying. They were being interviewed for CBS’ morning show and had simply smiled for a photo.

These hateful attacks and baseless accusations are also extremely widespread on Gab, another social network that caters to white nationalists and other extremists groups.

Banner/Thumnail Credit: REUTERS, Adnan Abidi