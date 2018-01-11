© Reuters

Snapchat Posted An Ad Poking Fun At Rihanna’s Domestic Abuse Incident

2018 just keeps getting worse for Snapchat. Ever since the social network giant updated the app, it has been on a rapid descent.

More recently, the company has come under fire after it posted an ad, making light of Rihanna’s domestic abuse incident in 2009.

The advert, which is for a famous game “would you rather,” asks viewers whether they would like to “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown” hinting at the notorious incident when Brown physically abused Rihanna while they were dating in 2009.

Snapchat users were appalled that the ad even managed to pass the review process of the company, calling them “tone deaf.”

Snapchat issued an apology stating the ad was placed on the app due to an “error” and has been taken down.

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened," read the official statement.

Although, the ad was only up for a few hours, it was shared across multiple social media platforms, causing outrage among users for allowing such derogatory advert slip through the cracks of their review process.

 

 

Chelsea Clinton also called out Snapchat for posting the offensive add.

 

 

 

 

Brown was charged with felony assault after he pleaded guilty to the charges pressed by the “Umbrella” singer after pictures of a battered-looking Rihanna emerged online. Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and a year of rehabilitation for domestic violence.

 

The despicable incident and trial proceedings were covered all over the world, so it is hard to understand how Snapchat allowed such travesty of domestic abuse to be posted on its platform.

Nicole Kidman Addresses Domestic Violence In Powerful Emmys Speech

