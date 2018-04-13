Trump Lawyer Arranged $1M Payoff Over GOP Donor's Affair With Playmate

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, appears to be at the center of this report, and he is accused of paying off a Playboy Playmate to stay quiet about an affair on behalf of GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy.

The Republican Party appears to have a sexual scandal problem, with President Donald Trump being tied to several scandals, and now GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy resigning after being accused of paying off a Playmate with whom he reportedly had an affair.

Read More Trump Finally Breaks Silence Over Stormy Daniels Affair

Politico reports that Broidy, 62, stepped down from his position as the deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday. He remains part of the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition, an organization partially funded by Sheldon Adelson.

The decision appears to follow news that Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, allegedly negotiated a $1.6 million payment on Broidy’s behalf to a Playboy Playmate who claimed she was pregnant with the GOP fundraiser’s child.

Broidy allegedly confirmed the affair happened, but the Playmate cannot speak about the incident because of the agreement she reportedly signed in exchange for the money.

Broidy, a Los Angeles investor, has been a major donor to Republican candidates over the past few years. He was also an important figure to Trump during his presidential campaign, as he helped to raise him money.

Despite this scandal hitting the RNC just after Cohen’s office and home were raided by the FBI, this isn’t the first time a similar incident prompted an RNC Finance Committee member to resign.

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn also stepped down from his position as the RNC finance chairman earlier this year after he was accused of sexually harassing women who worked for him.

It’s clear that whatever is happening with leaders within the GOP, it does not look good for the party.

With the president battling affair allegations and now yet another RNC member stepping down over related claims, we can safely assume that the Republican Party will have a hard time clearing its name in the coming years.

Read More Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Contradicts POTUS' Depiction Of FBI Raid

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Amir Levy