Twitter Mocks RNC’s Attempt To Troll DNC With Fake Meeting Schedule

The Republican National Committee tweeted out a satirical "schedule" of Democratic Party events. Their joke missed the mark, as other users pointed out.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) tried to troll its political counterpart on Thursday evening by releasing a satirical “summer meeting schedule” that they said the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had put together.

Yet after they published their “joke,” many users on Twitter commented that it had missed the mark, with many saying that the GOP’s attempts at humor were just, to borrow a phrase from their party’s leader, “sad.”

The lineup of events included titles like "Breaking the ICE," "Softball Questions," "Running on Fumes," and a "Stronger Together Dinner" that features Hillary Clinton talking about her emails.

?? LEAKED DNC SUMMER MEETING SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/gBEzpUMXlE — GOP (@GOP) August 23, 2018

The jokes were not received well by users, who replied with their disdain for the tweet.

Did you really go to college and take out student loans just so you could get a job where you post things like this, Comms team? #sad #butmorepathetic — Vera Greene (@VeraGreene) August 23, 2018

Are you 12? ??????? — ?Amira Lamb? (@Holistic_Hottie) August 24, 2018

I had to check and make sure this was the official GOP acct. Classless, couthless people running this who, in all likelihood, believe they have class and couth. — Mojo Hand (@HizDudeness) August 24, 2018

Did Mike "Dad Joke" Huckabee write these knee slappers? — Abuelita Gordita (@laurita6790) August 23, 2018

Omg . This is sadly pathetic! Shame on you and your level of maturity . Sad . REALLY Sad!! — Frankie (@FrancesRauer) August 24, 2018

Others pointed out that, while the RNC Twitter account was making jokes, they were totally disregarding recent news events, including revelations from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, which seemingly implicate the Republican commander-in-chief with committing a crime.

That’s cute. Y’all made a funny when your whole party heads off to prison. Nice. — Heather Hawn (@instantkarmahh) August 23, 2018

So we're just going to ignore that our President confessed on @FoxNews that he personally financed a crime? Like....really?



How do you do this and look at yourself in the mirror without being crushed by the fact you're covering for a man blatantly committing crimes?! — wayne (@WayneUnFiltered) August 23, 2018

Whether classless or just simply missing the mark, the GOP’s Twitter joke was a complete waste of time. Having a debate or promoting an issue is a good way for a social media account run by a political party to behave. Even criticizing the DNC for an actual policy position or recent statement would have been somewhat more acceptable.

But, this paltry excuse for a joke reads more like a page from a teenager’s notebook than an actual post from a political party. Perhaps the RNC is trying a new approach to appease its base of support — tweeting out snarky images and jokes in order to behave boorishly like Trump.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters