US Soldier Who Killed 16 Afghan Villagers May Seek Clemency From Trump

Robert Bales committed one of the worst atrocities of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In fact, his case marked the worst massacre blamed on a rogue U.S. soldier since Vietnam War.

It appears President Donald Trump's shocking pardon for the notorious racist troll, Dinesh D'Souza, has encouraged another controversial figure to seek clemency.

However, Former Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales is beyond controversial.

He is a war criminal.

Bales committed one of the worst atrocities of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In fact, his case marked the worst massacre blamed on a rogue U.S. soldier since Vietnam War.

On March 11, 2012, after a night of drinking and watching a movie, Bales allegedly armed himself with a nine-millimeter pistol and an M4 rifle and left Camp Belambay in Kandahar province and set out for the village of Alkozai. After killing people there he returned to his base and told a fellow soldier, who was sleeping, "I just shot up some people."

The other soldier didn't believe Bales' account and went back to sleep.

Meanwhile, Bales reloaded his weapons and left for another village, Najiban, and killed more people. All in all, he shot at 22 civilians, killed 16, including nine children.

Read More US Deports Army Vet With PTSD, Who Served 2 Tours In Afghanistan

In June 2013, he admitted to 16 counts of premeditated murder among other charges.

As to why he killed the people, Bales wasn't able to explain that part. Though, the former U.S. soldier stated in an interview then that he had been using steroids and "went into autopilot." Also, he said he was suffering from stress and anger because he failed to save a maimed friend during an attack while Bales was on sentry duty.

Even before joining the army, Bales was not a stranger to controversy. After college, he worked as a stockbroker for at least five firms. During that time, early 2000s, he reportedly owed $1.5 million because he defrauded an elderly couple.

In 2013, Bales pleaded guilty was sentenced to life without parole. He now seeks clemency from Trump, according to his attorney, John Maher of Chicago.

Unfortunately, there are chances of that actually happening considering Trump has pardoned people like D'Souza and the incredibly racist Arizona Sherriff Joe Arpaio.

Read More Army Rangers In Afghanistan Honor Fallen Heroes With Memorial Day Song

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: U.S. Army/Wikipedia