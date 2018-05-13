Anti-Semitic Pastor To Lead Opening Prayer At US Embassy In Jerusalem

Conservative pastor Robert Jeffress who once said all Jews “are going to hell” will now lead the prayer session at the opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, a conservative pastor who is also pro-Trump, will lead the prayer session at the introduction ceremony of the new United States embassy in Jerusalem.

The anti-gay pastor and Fox News contributor had blatantly defended President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. He also claimed that it wouldn’t matter if the accusations indeed turn out to be true. He called Islam and Mormonism “heresy from the pit of hell.”

According to the pastor who is on Trump's informal evangelical advisory council, Mormonism, Hinduism, and Buddhism are all religious group and that Catholicism is a group that represents the “genius of Satan.”

And this isn’t where his extremism ends.

He also has an awful point of view for the Jews, claiming they will all go to hell.

“You can’t be saved by being a Jew,” he said. “Islam is a religion that promotes pedophilia, sex with children.”

And now, Jeffress, who has a history of speaking against Islam, Mormons, Jews, gay people and former President Obama, will be leading the praying ceremony to open United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

The bigoted pastor also said that NFL players who choose to kneel down during the national anthem should be “thanking God” they haven’t been “shot in the head.”

However, it is not surprising why Team Trump chose the prejudiced pastor to lead the prayer session. After all, going for Trump loyalists no matter how intolerant their stances may be, is nothing new for this administration.

After Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if it made “more threats to the United States,” the evangelic pastor said that a biblical passage in Romans allows rulers to use “whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil.”

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress said. “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-un.”

Former Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney asked for Jeffress to be removed from participating in the embassy’s opening ceremony.

Robert Jeffress says “you can’t be saved by being a Jew,“ and “Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.” He’s said the same about Islam. Such a religious bigot should not be giving the prayer that opens the United States Embassy in Jerusalem. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 14, 2018

Other people also regretted this decision on social media.

Robert Jeffress is a Southern Baptist prosperity gospel snake oil handler who should be nowhere near that embassy opening in Jerusalem. — Karoli (@Karoli) May 14, 2018

Someone should tell Robert Jeffress about all the ((((jews)))) in Israel. https://t.co/kzOyCcC5ia — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2018

Does he know that Israel is a Jewish State? — Abogada (@Spitfirehill) May 14, 2018

Robert Jeffress, the extremist pastor Trump has chosen to open the ceremonies for our new embassy in Jerusalem, has called Mormonism and Islam “cults from the pit of hell.” What could possibly go wrong? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 13, 2018

I just looked Jeffress up. Just another twisted cult leader joining the swamp — Vicki (@vicki071952) May 14, 2018

Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Fox News contributor who called Islam a "Cult" that promotes pedophilia and also suggested that Jews will goto hell for their beliefs, will be giving the opening prayer Monday night at the introduction ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 14, 2018

This clown is a certified nutjob.

One of his quotes: "Abortion caused 9/11."

But wait, there's more. — Senior Resistance Fighter (@leftcoastlefty5) May 14, 2018

Last year, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, halting all efforts to bring peace between Israel and Palestine, inciting further violence and war between the two groups of people fighting over the region.

