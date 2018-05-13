© Reuters, Yuri Gripas

Anti-Semitic Pastor To Lead Opening Prayer At US Embassy In Jerusalem

by
Shafaq Naveed
Conservative pastor Robert Jeffress who once said all Jews “are going to hell” will now lead the prayer session at the opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, a conservative pastor who is also pro-Trump, will lead the prayer session at the introduction ceremony of the new United States embassy in Jerusalem. 

The anti-gay pastor and Fox News contributor had blatantly defended President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. He also claimed that it wouldn’t matter if the accusations indeed turn out to be true.  He called Islam and Mormonism “heresy from the pit of hell.”

According to the pastor who is on Trump's informal evangelical advisory council, Mormonism, Hinduism, and Buddhism are all religious group and that Catholicism is a group that represents the “genius of Satan.”

And this isn’t where his extremism ends.

He also has an awful point of view for the Jews, claiming they will all go to hell.

“You can’t be saved by being a Jew,” he said. “Islam is a religion that promotes pedophilia, sex with children.”

And now, Jeffress, who has a history of speaking against Islam, Mormons, Jews, gay people and former President Obama, will be leading the praying ceremony to open United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

The bigoted pastor also said that NFL players who choose to kneel down during the national anthem should be “thanking God” they haven’t been “shot in the head.

However, it is not surprising why Team Trump chose the prejudiced pastor to lead the prayer session. After all, going for Trump loyalists no matter how intolerant their stances may be, is nothing new for this administration.

After Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if it made “more threats to the United States,” the evangelic pastor said that a biblical passage in Romans allows rulers to use “whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress said. “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-un.”

Former Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney asked for Jeffress to be removed from participating in the embassy’s opening ceremony.

 

 

Other people also regretted this decision on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Last year, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, halting all efforts to bring peace between Israel and Palestine, inciting further violence and war between the two groups of people fighting over the region.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Yuri Gripas

