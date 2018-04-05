Trump Donor Robert Mercer Put $2M Into Ads Warning Of Islam Takeover

Mercer backed a group which created the hyperbolic videos meant to send voters concerned about radical Islam into the arms of the Trump campaign.

Eccentric multimillionaire and conservative donor Robert Mercer poured about $2 million into a group that created political ads meant to stoke fears of a global takeover of radical Islam, the Center for Responsive Politics reports.

The dystopian but rather silly videos look like mock travel ads, greeting "visitors" to various Western cities that have been transformed into theocratic states run by Sharia law.

“Welcome to the Islamic state of France,” one video begins with. The minute-long film proceeds to show the Eiffel Tower topped with the Islamic star and crescent, the Notre Dame cathedral turned into a Mosque, the Mona Lisa wearing a veil, and a man being shot in the head.

The political ads, created by a social welfare group called Secure America Now, came out just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, and were strategically targeted at swing states like Nevada and North Carolina.

Other videos were titled the "Islamic State of Germany" and the "Islamic States of America," showing basically the same theme.

Tax documents obtained by the Center for Responsive Politics show money for the group came mostly from just three donors, with Mercer being the biggest.

Mercer is a notorious hedge fund investor who spent millions in 2016 helping Donald Trump clinch the White House. He has been a major financial backer of Breitbart and the data firm Cambridge Analytica.

With his newly discovered connection to these videos, we see in Mercer another element of his creepy mission to exploit populism in America. The secretive, emotionally-stunted man is proving himself to be one the darkest forces in America. Whatever his ends, funding the creation of these obnoxious ads meant to manipulate the minds of the most gullible, reveals an Orwellian tendency for which he feels no shame.

