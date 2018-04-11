Mueller Reportedly Has Evidence Michael Cohen Secretly Visited Prague

However, it still remains unclear what type of evidence Mueller’s team has of the alleged secret meeting between Trump’s attorney and the Russians.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team reportedly has proof President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen held a secret meeting in 2016 with Russians in Prague.

According to reports, in Aug.-Sept. 2016, Cohen entered Prague from Germany. Since he made the entry via Germany, he didn’t require a passport for the journey.

If such is the case, it might be very problematic for Trump administration as it proves one of the main parts of Christopher Steele’s dossier that alleged Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The Steele dossier claimed Cohen met with Konstantin Kosachev, a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also claimed Cohen was deeply involved in a “cover up and damage limitation operation in the attempt to prevent the full details of Trump’s relationship with Russia being exposed.”

However, Cohen has denied the allegation and in Jan. 2018 he tweeted along with a picture of his passport and said he has never been to Prague in his life.

I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenewspic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017

However, it still remains unclear what type of evidence Mueller’s team has of the alleged secret meeting between Trump’s attorney and the Russians but if there is proof of the meeting, it could be utterly devastating for the Trump team.

Even if Cohen didn’t meet with Kosachev in Prague, the fact that he lied about his visit to the European country itself raises a number of questions as it proves he is trying to hide a wrongdoing. If, for instance, he visited the country for other reasons he didn’t have to outrightly deny the allegation of the meeting by saying he “didn’t visit Prague at all.”

“It doesn’t matter who he met with. His denial was that I was never in Prague. Having proof that he was is, for most people, going to be more than enough to say I don’t believe anything else he says,” said Jill Wine-Banks, a former Watergate prosecutor.

Cohen was named in the 35-page collection of research memos, claimed Fusion GPS, a Democratic-aligned research firm that hired highly revered former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to compile the dossier.

The lawyer denied the allegations about his ties to Russia and said not only are they false, but also hurt his career, which is ironic, given that he works for the president of the United States. He also filed a lawsuit against the research firm behind the dossier and the publication that first released it.

“[Fusion GPS] recklessly placed it beyond their control and allowed it to fall into the hands of media devoted to breaking news on the hottest subject of the day: the Trump candidacy,” read the lawsuit filed in New York state court.

The Steele dossier is not only crucial because of all the salacious and sordid details about the president but also because it revealed the extent of supposed ties between members of the Trump campaign and officials in Moscow, which prompted the FBI to launch an investigation and conclude Russian government indeed interfered during the 2016 presidential election.

Huge development. If Michael Cohen is confirmed meeting Konstantin Kosachev in Prague, then collusion happened. As I note in the piece, “everyone knows Kosachev speaks for the Kremlin.” Another tantalizing fact: Russian hacker YevgeniyNikulin was also in Prague at this time. https://t.co/ViAYukT7mW — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) April 13, 2018

Big news: Mueller reportedly has evidence that Michael Cohen did travel to Prague in 2016, lending credence to Chris Steele’s reporting that Cohen secretly met a Kremlin figure there to strategize about Moscow’s election assistance to President Trump. https://t.co/6hHGPZmJPW — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 13, 2018

Reportedly Mueller has evidence that Michael Cohen was in Prague during the presidential campaign, as alleged by the Trump dossier. This contradicts Cohen's repeated public statements to the contrary, supposedly backed up by his passport. https://t.co/ersK9ngKbs — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 13, 2018

