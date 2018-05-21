© Pixabay

Ex-Cop Who Shot Anthony Hill Says He Feared ‘Superhuman Strength’

by
Rutaba Lodhi
Olsen testified he shot a naked, unarmed and possibly manic Anthony Hill because he feared he had acquired “superhuman strength” and was going to harm him.

 

Another case of senseless police brutality against unarmed African-American men is underway in Georgia.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen shot and killed a naked and unarmed black U.S. Air Force veteran Anthony Hill in March 2015.

Olsen was indicted on two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of making a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer by the Grand Jury in 2016. He was later released after being held on a bond of $110,200.

Two years later, an immunity hearing for Olsen is taking place, who pleaded not guilty despite shooting Hill even though he was carrying no weapon on him.

The shooting and 2016 indictment of Olsen got national attention after he responded to a 911 call for a naked man crouching and banging on neighbors’ doors in his apartment complex.

The incident took place mere months after the shooting of Michael Brown which gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Grisselle Torres, then-property manager, who made the call, said she wanted medical help for Hill and did not think he was a threat. Hill’s family maintained he was suffering from mental illness.

 

 

Olsen, during the testimony, however said he shot an unarmed man because he thought he might have “superhuman strength.”

 

During the immunity hearing, the second officer on the scene testified that when he arrived at the scene, Olsen had “bloody gloves” and claimed Hill “pounded on him.” Olsen said he has “no memory of the conversation.”

 

Throughout the hearing, Olsen maintained Hill, naked, unarmed and possibly manic, was a threat to him.

When asked why didn’t he use a pepper spray or a taser, both of these were available to Olsen at the time, he claimed he did not have time and was responding to “an immediate threat.”

 

 

Olsen is looking to get his charges thrown away, claiming he was acting in self defense.

Read More
Officers Fatally Shoot Black Man Who Was Holding A Piece Of Metal Pipe

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits:Pixabay

Tags:
anthony hill black lives matter dekalb county georgia news police police brutality police shooting racial profiling racism robert olsen united states united states military us veterans
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.