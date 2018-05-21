Ex-Cop Who Shot Anthony Hill Says He Feared ‘Superhuman Strength’

Olsen testified he shot a naked, unarmed and possibly manic Anthony Hill because he feared he had acquired “superhuman strength” and was going to harm him.

A shameful lie.



Literally - now Officer Olsen says he can't remember saying this. https://t.co/QD9bu0LDma — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 21, 2018

Another case of senseless police brutality against unarmed African-American men is underway in Georgia.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen shot and killed a naked and unarmed black U.S. Air Force veteran Anthony Hill in March 2015.

Olsen was indicted on two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of making a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer by the Grand Jury in 2016. He was later released after being held on a bond of $110,200.

Two years later, an immunity hearing for Olsen is taking place, who pleaded not guilty despite shooting Hill even though he was carrying no weapon on him.

The shooting and 2016 indictment of Olsen got national attention after he responded to a 911 call for a naked man crouching and banging on neighbors’ doors in his apartment complex.

The incident took place mere months after the shooting of Michael Brown which gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Grisselle Torres, then-property manager, who made the call, said she wanted medical help for Hill and did not think he was a threat. Hill’s family maintained he was suffering from mental illness.

Torres, who called 911, says it “felt like forever” as this played out. She was concerned not about herself and staff in office, but concerned for #AnthonyHill—that some other resident might hurt him as he walked around naked. @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/yGL1HfDgP0 — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

Torres says #AnthonyHill was not a big, tall guy: “Average...a little taller than me.” He wasn’t beating on doors or yelling at anyone. Called 911 when she saw him lying on ground. Thought he needed medical attention; then saw Hill climb on balcony and feared he’d jump @wsbradio — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

Olsen, during the testimony, however said he shot an unarmed man because he thought he might have “superhuman strength.”

#AnthonyHill

State: What threat is a naked running man?

Olsen: Impervious to pain. Superhuman strength. Unlimited endurance.

State: Did he have superhuman strength? Isn’t he dead?

Olsen: He is dead, sir.

State: Because of you & your actions?

Olsen: I shot Mr. Hill, yes @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/gKbmYgcD5L — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

During the immunity hearing, the second officer on the scene testified that when he arrived at the scene, Olsen had “bloody gloves” and claimed Hill “pounded on him.” Olsen said he has “no memory of the conversation.”

Defense asks Robert Olsen about a conversation with “Officer Anderson” who showed up. He has no memory of that conversation, but recalls Anderson testified about it at grand jury. Judge says after about an hour & 20 minutes, it’s time to take a brief courtroom break. @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/rqO1iRpiat — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

Throughout the hearing, Olsen maintained Hill, naked, unarmed and possibly manic, was a threat to him.

When asked why didn’t he use a pepper spray or a taser, both of these were available to Olsen at the time, he claimed he did not have time and was responding to “an immediate threat.”

Defense takes Robert Olsen through the weapons on his police belt; he had to get certified for their use. Pepper spray requires removal, shaking b/c contents separate, flip-up of cap. Baton can be used as lethal weapon. Taser—if I’m left handed it has to be on right @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/RkHSAzGFeB — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

Defense takes Robert Olsen through the weapons on his police belt; he had to get certified for their use. Pepper spray requires removal, shaking b/c contents separate, flip-up of cap. Baton can be used as lethal weapon. Taser—if I’m left handed it has to be on right @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/RkHSAzGFeB — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) May 21, 2018

Olsen is looking to get his charges thrown away, claiming he was acting in self defense.

Read More Officers Fatally Shoot Black Man Who Was Holding A Piece Of Metal Pipe

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits:Pixabay