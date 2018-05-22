Man In Ohio Shot As Revolver Hidden In Stove Goes Off

“He was shot twice while trying to get the weapon secured. The culprit is a Maytag oven. You know it’s a weird one. In thirty years I have not had anybody shot by an appliance.”

A man in Warren, Ohio, suffered gunshot wounds after a hidden gun in his kitchen’s oven went off as a result of the oven’s heat.

Robin L. Garlock, 44, placed his revolver in the broiler of his kitchen’s oven to keep his children safe from the firearm. However, he forgot to inform his girlfriend about it.

His girlfriend, who remains to be unnamed, decided to bake something for the family and unaware of the presence of the firearm in the oven, turned on the appliance.

However, after a few minutes she heard an unusual “bang” sound from the oven. She began screaming and thought the sound of gunfire was coming from outside of the house.

Garlock heard his girlfriend and came running towards the oven in attempt to save the firearm but it was too late. He then told his girlfriend to get down.

He reached out to the oven’s broiler and tried to recover the revolver but it had already heated up and the bullets exploded as a result of the immense heat of the oven.

The man was hit twice in his shoulders by bullets and bullet fragments. Neighbor Jennifer Harris called 911 upon hearing the gunshots. Garlock suffered serious injuries and he was immediately transferred to St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren where he was announced to be in a stable condition.

“He was shot twice while trying to get the weapon secured. The culprit is a Maytag oven. You know it’s a weird one. In thirty years I have not had anybody shot by an appliance,” said Warren Det. Wayne Mackey.

The incident is just another reminder how the country needs stricter gun laws and more responsible gun owners. Fortunately, this incident didn’t result in casualties but it could have turned out to be a horrible incident.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Lucas Jackson